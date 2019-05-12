Toggle Menu
Grey's Anatomy renewed for two more seasons

Grey's Anatomy is getting two more seasons. The Shonda Rhimes-created series, currently in its 15th season, has tied with ER as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is also on board for season 17.

Grey’s Anatomy is getting two more seasons, ABC network has announced.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series, currently in its 15th season, has tied with ER as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.

The show’s lead, Ellen Pompeo is also on board for season 17, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Grey’s Anatomy is turning three recurring actors – Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann – into series regulars.

The network also ordered a sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder and a third installment of Station 19, a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy.

