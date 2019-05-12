Grey’s Anatomy renewed for two more seasons

Grey’s Anatomy is getting two more seasons, ABC network has announced.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series, currently in its 15th season, has tied with ER as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.

The show’s lead, Ellen Pompeo is also on board for season 17, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Grey’s Anatomy is turning three recurring actors – Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann – into series regulars.

The network also ordered a sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder and a third installment of Station 19, a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy.