Grey’s Anatomy actor Giacomo Gianniotti gets married

Grey's Anatomy actor Giacomo Gianniotti married fiancee Nicole Gustafson on Sunday in Italy.

Giacomo Gianniotti , who stars as Dr Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy, proposed to his now-wife over Thanksgiving weekend in 2017.(Photo: Giacomo Gianniotti/Instagram)

Grey’s Anatomy actor Giacomo Gianniotti has tied the knot with his fiancee Nicole Gustafson.

The couple exchanged wedding vows on Sunday in Italy, reported People magazine.

Gianniotti, 29, and Gustafson chose Villa Pocci near Castel Gandolfo as the venue of their wedding. He shared a photo on his Instagram and thanked the team who made the dream-like wedding happen.

He wrote, “Huge thank you to the incredible team that gave us the most incredible wedding we are forever indebted to you for making this day a dream come true. We are still floating. To all our friends and family who came, we love you and we will never forget you.”

The Italian-Canadian actor, who stars as Dr Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy, proposed to his now-wife over Thanksgiving weekend in 2017.

Giannotti made his Grey’s Anatomy debut in season 11 as a guest star. He joined the main cast for season 12.

