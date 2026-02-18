As Great India Kapil Show viewership dips, Kiku Sharda answers if Kapil Sharma’s Netflix shift is to blame: ‘A matter of habit’

As The Great Indian Kapil Show continues its run on Netflix amid reports of a dip in viewership, Kapil Sharma’s long-time collaborator Kiku Sharda has opened up about working with the comedian and how the team has adapted to the platform transition.

Kiku Sharda on transition of Kapil Sharma’s show from TV to Netflix

In a conversation with Mashable, addressing the show’s move to Netflix, Kiku suggested that the transition hasn’t changed their creative approach. “We are transitioning or bringing the show to a new platform because they like what we do. So we continue working in the same zone. You don’t change your core style,” he explained.

Responding to a question about feedback from viewers who feel the show doesn’t deliver the same experience as its television version, he attributed it largely to habit. “It’s a matter of habit. Earlier, people were used to watching us twice a week. Now we appear only once a week, so they might feel it’s less. I don’t know if that is the feedback. People are enjoying the show thoroughly and we keep getting responses from different places. I don’t think there is any difference,” he added.