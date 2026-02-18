Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
As Great India Kapil Show viewership dips, Kiku Sharda answers if Kapil Sharma’s Netflix shift is to blame: ‘A matter of habit’
Kiku Sharda opens up about Kapil Sharma’s lively wrap-up parties and praises Sunil Grover’s unmatched attention to detail, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from their years of working together.
As The Great Indian Kapil Show continues its run on Netflix amid reports of a dip in viewership, Kapil Sharma’s long-time collaborator Kiku Sharda has opened up about working with the comedian and how the team has adapted to the platform transition.
Kiku Sharda on transition of Kapil Sharma’s show from TV to Netflix
In a conversation with Mashable, addressing the show’s move to Netflix, Kiku suggested that the transition hasn’t changed their creative approach. “We are transitioning or bringing the show to a new platform because they like what we do. So we continue working in the same zone. You don’t change your core style,” he explained.
Responding to a question about feedback from viewers who feel the show doesn’t deliver the same experience as its television version, he attributed it largely to habit. “It’s a matter of habit. Earlier, people were used to watching us twice a week. Now we appear only once a week, so they might feel it’s less. I don’t know if that is the feedback. People are enjoying the show thoroughly and we keep getting responses from different places. I don’t think there is any difference,” he added.
Kapil Sharma’s comedy franchise made the jump from television to streaming with Netflix several years ago and is currently in its fourth season
Kiku on his relationship with Kapil Sharma
Kiku also spoke about his years-long association with Kapil, with whom he has shared screen space on Comedy Nights with Kapil and now The Great Indian Kapil Show.
“Our relationship is based on mutual respect. I love the guy. Comic actors often carry the burden that they have to be funny 24/7. Kapil Sharma can crack a joke out of anything and be humorous all the time, but when he’s at home with his family, or in his own space talking about something else, there is zero pretence, no artificiality at all.”
ALSO READ: ‘I felt ashamed’: Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional realisation about his mother’s sacrifices amid father’s long illness
Fun at Kapil Sharma’s parties
Kiku recalled Kapil’s infectious energy at parties. “We used to have wrap-up parties, and when Kapil Bhai would get up on stage with a mic, the party would truly begin. He would pick up each person and share something funny about them. We would be laughing uncontrollably. We had some hilarious times. He was wonderful,” he shared.
Kiku praises Sunil Grover
Kiku praised former co-star Sunil Grover, calling his performances exceptionally detailed. “The acts Sunil has done, whether it’s Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajamouli, Kapil Dev, he is crazy. His detailing is on another level. I have never seen an actor reach that level of detail and finesse that Sunil Grover brings,” he said.
The Great Indian Kapil Show’s declining viewership
Netflix has already confirmed a fifth season of the show as part of its upcoming slate. The announcement comes amid reports of a decline in viewership. The show has also slipped out of Netflix’s global rankings. Reports suggest that after the second episode of the current season, featuring the Indian women’s cricket team, it ranked eighth globally with 1.7 million views and 3.9 million hours watched. In earlier seasons, the first few episodes regularly made it to the global list, but this time, the figures have dipped considerably.
Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, recommends a 5-step process for turning black tea into a gut-healthy and anti-inflammatory drink. Using loose tea leaves and adding spices like ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom can increase the beneficial compounds. Brewing at the right temperature and avoiding refined sugar is crucial. Enjoying the tea mindfully can also have added health benefits.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05