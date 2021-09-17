Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja slams Kashmera Shah: ‘Who is she and who knows her?’

Despite Krushna Abhishek’s appeal to his uncle and aunt, actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, to patch up their relationship, it seems their family feud has reached a point of no return. After Krushna’s wife Kashmera called out Sunita, she has now responded with a tongue lashing of her own.

Referring to Kashmera’s comments that Sunita is only known as wife of Govinda, she has now said in an interview, “Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don’t want to take anybody’s name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda’s work. I don’t want to get into these nonsensical things.”

She said Govinda has warned her not to discuss family matter in public. “But a few people need publicity and they always create issues. These things always crop up from Krushna’s side. We don’t need the footage.”

Responding to Krushna’s appeal to end the feud, she said it has happened earlier too, only for issues to crop up again. Targetting Kashmera, she said, “Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda’s wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don’t have time to look at such people.”

The face-off between Govinda and Krushna’s families began after the actor appeared on the rival Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. He also took umbrage to a comment Krushna made on his show. A tweet by Kashmera about ‘people who dance for money’ also made the situation worse. Sunita, in a recent interview, said she doesn’t want to even look at Krushna and his wife’s face again.