Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja proposes making another baby with Hero No.1: ‘Chalo ghar chal ke product nikalte hain’

Singing reality show Indian Idol 13 is all set to feature Govinda and Dharmendra as special guests on the upcoming ‘Heroes No.1 special’ episode. The episode will also feature Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, and their son Yashvardhan. A new promo video for the episode was recently shared online.

While this is not the first time that Govinda and his wife have appeared on the show together, but it marks Yashvardhan’s debut television appearance.

In an old video, Sunita and Govinda shared that while she was pregnant with Yash, he kept a picture of Dharmendra in front of her, hoping for a son just as handsome as him. In the latest episode, as Yashvardhan makes his entry on stage, host Aditya Narayan reminded everybody of the old story. Reacting to this, Sunita came up with a wild new suggestion.

She said, “Chi Chi (Govinda’s nickname), Yash pet mein tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe toh maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai to chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain (Chi Chi, when I was pregnant with Yash, you gave me a picture of Dharam ji and I gave you such a good product. Now that we have seen Dharam ji in person, let’s go home and make another product).” Yashvardhan cringed while others were in splits.

Indian Idol 13 Judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani jumped up from their seats. Neha said, “Yaar this woman. Oh my God.” Dharmendra told Sunita, “Sunita, aap loving bhi hai aur lively bhi (Sunita you are loving and lively).”

On the recent Diwali special episode of Indian Idol, Govinda and Sunita were joined by their daughter Tina.