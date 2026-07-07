‘Even if Govinda has 50 affairs, I won’t leave him’: Sunita Ahuja snaps at Shilpa Shinde

Ever since actress Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Monday, the vibe of the house seems to have changed. While the contestants seemed intimidated by her presence, Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa have already locked horns. Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, was the first one to have a face-off with the TV actor. On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita asked Shilpa to stay in her lane after the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress questioned her about marital issues with husband, Govinda.

Shilpa immediately ruffled feathers as she entered the show. Shilpa claimed that Sunita is being misjudged and wondered who are Govinda’s fans to question her. Talking to Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde said, “I observed that when she is talking, she’s being misunderstood. You are not blunt. Govindaji has many fans, but they cannot question your comments about him. Do they know what you were thinking before making any decision?”

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja in tears, wants to quit Lock Upp: ‘I suffer when I don’t listen to Govinda’

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In response, Sunita told Shilpa, “I am not blunt, but when you speak the truth, people cannot take it. I say, put yourself in my shoes and then judge me. They’ll know when they face it, they don’t need to lecture me. It is my life, my rules, and my husband. I can reprimand him. Even if he goes around cheating in ten places, I won’t leave him. I love him to my death.”

An irritated Sunita later told Ram Kapoor that Shilpa was trying to instigate her by discussing the Govinda issue. Sunita added, “Step into my shoes and see how it feels. He is my husband, let him do it. No one else has the right to speak; I am his wife. She has been sent inside to provoke us, and if she crosses the line, she will have it from me. Don’t you talk about my family. He is my husband, even if he has 50 affairs; what difference does it make to her?”

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda

As per rumours, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been separated for a long time; however, the couple has not officially spoken about it. In several interviews, Sunita has accused Govinda of cheating on her with other women. Even in the initial days of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita had spoken about how she dealt with Govinda’s affairs as his wife. Last week, sharing her take on infidelity, Sunita Ahuja had said, “We are openly discussing this now, who had thought about this 40 years back. He is a star, had countless flings over the years. But we were taught to remain quiet; we were told that once you are married, you leave that house only after death.”

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“Infidelity has been happening since day one, hasn’t it? He is a hero after all, so you can’t say anything. If I keep stressing at this age, my diabetes will spike. I just let it be and keep moving on. It’s fine, I live for my kids. Can you really stop anyone? Should I go and sit in front of him 24/7? You can’t really, the other person will get irritated too. I don’t think too much now. We’ve got two houses, and many people come to meet him, and I need some privacy in my own home.”

Before entering the show, Sunita had also spoken to SCREEN and revealed she wouldn’t tolerate anyone talking about her husband or family on the show. She had said, “This is not a family show, so I will not tolerate anyone talking about my family. Govinda is very senior, so nobody can point fingers at him. I am his wife; I can say what I want, but no third person can talk about him.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.