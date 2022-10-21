Govinda dances with wife Sunita for the first time ever, daughter Tina averts her eyes in embarrassment. Watch Indian Idol promo

Actor Govinda, his wife Sunita, and their daughter Tina Ahuja will appear on Indian Idol 13 as special guests in an upcoming Diwali-centric episode. A new promo for the episode showed Govinda dancing with his wife, seemingly for the first time ever.

The 20-second promo opens with Govinda enjoying the performances of a couple of contestants. “Inhone aaj tak mere saath dance nahi kiya (He has never danced with me),” his wife says in the video, before taking to the stage with him. The couple’s dance performance is teased, and it ends with Govinda planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek. He adds, “Main bohut saal intezaar kiya hun is moment ka (I’ve been waiting for this moment for years).” One of the judges, Vishal Dadlani, can be seen cheering them on, while their daughter hides her face in embarrassment.

Govinda cemented himself as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars in the 1990s. After his debut in Bollywood, he said that he signed as many as 75 films, some of which he had to drop out of. He married Sunita in 1987. Besides daughter Tina, they also have a son, Yashvardhan. His career has plummeted in the last decade, with his onscreen appearances coming mostly on reality shows such as Indian Idol. He also appears as a judge on Dance Bangla Dance.

He commented on his career trajectory in a recent chat with Maniesh Paul. “When you’re successful, there are many who’ll try to pull you down,” he said, adding that his prolific filmography speaks for itself. “When I was at the peak for 14-15 years, when everything was going in my favour, nobody raised these issues… This is the film industry, people change with time, and so do equations.”