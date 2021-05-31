Govinda and Neelam Kothari to reunite after 20 years on Super Dancer Chapter 4 stage, see video

Govinda and Neelam Kothari will be seen in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari fans are in for a treat as the two actors are going to reunite after 20 years on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. This weekend, the actors, who have shared screen space in over a dozen films in the late 80s and 90s, will be gracing the stage together.

In a teaser of Super Dancer Chapter 4, the two are seen dancing to the tunes of Ilzaam song “Pehle Pehle Pyar Ki” and Khudgarz song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se”.

While Neelam shared her look from the episode on her Instagram story, her husband Samir Soni took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of the episode. Sharing the video, Samir wrote, “And the 20 year wait is finally over. @neelamkotharisoni @govinda_herono1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Soni (@samirsoni123)

Neelam Kothari Soni put her best forward for the Super Dancer Chapter 4 episode. (Photo: Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram) Neelam Kothari Soni put her best forward for the Super Dancer Chapter 4 episode. (Photo: Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram)

Neelam Kothari Soni was last seen in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Photo: Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram) Neelam Kothari Soni was last seen in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Photo: Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram)

Neelam, Govinda, Rohan Kapoor and Farah in Love 86. (Photo: Express Archive) Neelam, Govinda, Rohan Kapoor and Farah in Love 86. (Photo: Express Archive)

For the uninitiated, Govinda had once confessed that he was smitten by Neelam. But their relationship never took off as Govinda was already married to Sunita.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.