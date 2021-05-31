Govinda and Neelam Kothari to reunite after 20 years on Super Dancer Chapter 4 stage, see video

May 31, 2021 10:40:38 pm
Govinda and Neelam Kothari fans are in for a treat as the two actors are going to reunite after 20 years on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. This weekend, the actors, who have shared screen space in over a dozen films in the late 80s and 90s, will be gracing the stage together.
In a teaser of Super Dancer Chapter 4, the two are seen dancing to the tunes of Ilzaam song “Pehle Pehle Pyar Ki” and Khudgarz song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se”.
While Neelam shared her look from the episode on her Instagram story, her husband Samir Soni took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of the episode. Sharing the video, Samir wrote, “And the 20 year wait is finally over. @neelamkotharisoni @govinda_herono1.”
For the uninitiated, Govinda had once confessed that he was smitten by Neelam. But their relationship never took off as Govinda was already married to Sunita.
Super Dancer Chapter 4 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.
