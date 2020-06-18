Telugu show Gorintaku resumes shoot, creative producer says team ecstatic to be back on set

Produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL, Gorintaku airs on Star Maa. Produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL, Gorintaku airs on Star Maa.

While the Hindi film and television industry await the resumption of shoots, Telugu shows are slowly going on floors. Star Maa’s popular serial Gorintaku resumed shoot on Thursday. Creative producer Sandiip Sikcand shared photos of the team getting ready to shoot.

He wrote, “So finally the silver lining shows its self 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #gorintaku begins shoot today in Hyderabad with all safety & precautions. See you all soon on #starmaa 👍🏼 Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Sandiip Sikcand said, “It’s a relief and moment of excitement for all of us as the shoots have resumed. The channel has been really supportive and keeping us abreast with all the rules and regulations. Most of the shows on the channel have started work again. It really feels good. We have followed all the precautions and safety guidelines issued by the government and broadcasting partner.”

The producer shared that while they would be functioning with a limited number of crew, no one is complaining. “It is the first day and trust me everyone is so ecstatic to be back at work. No one has raised any issue of handling more responsibilities or taking extra safety measures. They have been away for a long time, and they are all just so excited and happy to be back on their set. I am hoping that we manage to keep the same vibe alive in the coming days.”

The Maharashtra government had also issued a set of guidelines to begin shoot in Mumbai. However, Sandiip Sikcand shared that there has been no clarity over when work would begin for Hindi shows. “The guidelines are more or less similar in both the states. I hope we can start work here too. There have been a few dates floating around, but there has been no concrete dates yet,” he shared.

While most are ecstatic to be back on sets in Hyderabad, the growing numbers of coronavirus in Mumbai has been a matter of concern. When asked if people would be happy to resume work in the city, the producer said, “Honestly, more than COVID-19, it’s the fear that has gripped us. In a city like Mumbai, you could be hit by a car anytime, but that doesn’t mean you will stay in. You have to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing, and things could be fine. Also, the recovery rate has been a positive sign, and if God forbid, one gets infected, you will mostly get well. We need to learn to start living with the virus and get used to the new normal.”

Having started his journey as a writer and then creative director, Sandiip Sikcand ventured into production with Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Gorintaku. Sharing that the ‘new normal’ will be an exciting challenge for all creators, he said, “Earlier, when a show would fall on TRP charts, most would include a wedding track or a party scene. Even bad shows could pull up its number with these storylines. Now, with the new guidelines, one cannot do these cheat tracks. And that’s where the challenge lies. I am kicked about this new trend as we will get to focus more on real stories and characters.”

