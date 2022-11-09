Gori Nagori’s boyfriend says Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare cannot tolerate her solo game in Bigg Boss 16: ‘Hazam nahi horaha’

Apart from romance and fights, the other emotion celebrated on Bigg Boss is friendship. In its sixteenth season, the show managed to see a comparatively large group coming together. Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan formed a bond from day one, and it seemed like this friendship will manage to weather the challenges the reality show will throw at it. However, reality struck audiences soon when MC Stan and Gori Nagori started feeling dominated and decided to step back. While the rapper is back in the group, Gori continues to forge friendships with other people, leaving her core group members irritated.

Indianexpress.com recently interacted with Gori’s boyfriend Sunny Chaudhary, who is happy to see Gori shine as an individual player. He also shared how it feels funny to see Shiv and Sajid feeling restless, seeing her bond with other contestants.

“I think not just me, but even audiences wanted to see her individual game. However, people in the house, especially Sajid and Shiv are not able to handle it. Hazam hi nahi horaha hai unse. Earlier, she would ask them everything but now she is playing her own game. Sajid is not able to tolerate her stand and is picking fights with her. Till the time she was under his wing, he was nice to her. And look at him now,” Sunny shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny (@yoursunnychaudhary)

He added that it’s better late than never to play a solo game in the Bigg Boss house. The loving boyfriend also said how he had advised Gori to be herself on the show. “Gori is now emerging as a strong contestant in the show. I just hope she keeps playing the same way. Since she did not know anyone earlier, she would look intimidated. But now, she is bonding with everyone and looking like a finalist,” he said.

While he feels that no one in the house is genuine towards each other, he mentioned MC Stan as the only friend Gori has presently. “Even Soundarya Sharma seems to be a nice person, who connects with her. I just want to say that Gori loves her friends more than the game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny (@yoursunnychaudhary)

During Diwali weekend, Karan Johar pulled up Gori Nagori for abusing Archana Gautam. Sunny Chaudhary feels that it was unfair as the other person too was at fault. He also said how in the last episode, contestants lost 25 lakh prize money while trying to save a few contestants. “No one objected to that. On the other hand, when Gautam had sacrificed the ration, everyone was so angry. I cannot understand how they think.”

Talking about their relationship, Sunny shared that they met two years earlier while shooting for a music video. He added that he would love to go inside the house as a guest or even a contestant to aid her. While Gori continues to be his favourite, the singer added that he also likes Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, who is playing a smart game.