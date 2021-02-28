Golden Globes 2021 TV predictions: Who should win?

These are our predictions in television for Golden Globes 2021. (Photo: Netflix/Apple TV+)

Golden Globes this year are being held two months after they were supposed to due to the coronavirus pandemic. These awards, unlike Oscars, are given in both film and television categories. Hollywood Foreign Press Association is the organisation that conducts the event every year.

Television was the major source of entertainment in 2020, since nearly every film theatre in the world was closed for the better part of the year. Thus, the medium garnered even more attention as people who would rather go see movies in cinemas had to contend themselves with serialised entertainment.

2020 also saw a lot of quality television and now it is time to award their excellence.

Here are our predictions:

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown season 4. (Photo: Netflix) Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown season 4. (Photo: Netflix)

With its season 4, The Crown is better than ever. The writing, performances, direction, score, everything was top notch. We believe it should take the trophy in this category.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. (Photo: Apple TV+) Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. (Photo: Apple TV+)

We believe this should be a cakewalk for Ted Lasso, the show that made 2020 more bearable. Schitt’s Creek was great, and so are The Flight Attendant and The Great, but there should be no competition for Jason Sudeikis-led show, which, out of nowhere, became an instant favourite of nearly everybody who watched it.

Best Actor – Television Series Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix) as Martin “Marty” Byrde

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix) as Prince Charles

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) as Saul Goodman

Al Pacino – Hunters (Prime Video) as Meyer Offerman

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO) as Perry Mason

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul. (Photo: Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul. (Photo: Sony Pictures Television)

This, ideally, should be a tie between Jason Bateman and Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk’s consistently amazing work in Better Call Saul sadly goes largely undiscussed, and same can be said about Bateman’s work in Ozark. We will be happy if either of them end up clinching the award.

Best Actress – Television Series Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix) as Queen Elizabeth II

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America) as Villanelle

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix) as Diana, Princess of Wales

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix) as Wendy Byrde

Sarah Paulson – Ratched (Netflix) as Nurse Ratched

Olivia Colman in The Crown season 4. (Photo: Netflix) Olivia Colman in The Crown season 4. (Photo: Netflix)

Olivia Colman won a Golden Globe last time too, and she should win this time as well. Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana, might prove to be an upset, however.

Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime) as Maurice Monroe

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu) as Peter III of Russia

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as Johnny Rose

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu) as Ramy Hassan

Jason Sudeikis’ performance as the sillily optimistic and uncommonly kind football coach should win this.

Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris (Netflix) as Emily Cooper

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) as Cassie Bowden

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu) as Catherine the Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) as Zoey Clarke

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as Moira Rose

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant. (Photo: HBO Max0 Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant. (Photo: HBO Max0

After more than a decade on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is out to prove that she can do more than just comedy. Her performance in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant has been praised almost universally.

Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor (Showtime) as Michael Desiato

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule (Showtime) as James Comey

Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO) as Jonathan Fraser

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime) as John Brown

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (HBO) as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey

Honestly, any actor might win in this category and it will not surprise us. Ethan Hawke is simply a cut above the rest this time.

Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX) as Phyllis Schlafly

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu) as Marianne Sheridan

Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix) as Esther “Esty” Shapiro

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing (HBO) as Grace Fraser

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) as Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon

The year may have been varying degrees of horrible for most of us, but Anya Taylor-Joy had a great 2020. Her turn as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit became a phenomenon and though many had issues with the miniseries, almost everybody loved her performance. She should win this.

Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film

John Boyega – Small Axe (Prime Video) as Leroy Logan

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule (Showtime) as President Donald Trump

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as David Rose

Jim Parsons – Hollywood (Netflix) as Henry Willson

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO) as Franklin Reinhardt

Dan Levy and Schitt’s Creek swept the Emmys last year’s September, and it is not hard to imagine the actor winning in this category. John Boyega and Jim Parsons should give him tough competition.

Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix) as Margaret Thatcher

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix) as Princess Margaret

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix) as Ruth Langmore

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as Alexis Rose

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched (Netflix) as Gwendolyn Briggs

Gillian Anderson was compelling as both an actor and an impersonator of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. She should take this trophy.

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Normal People (Hulu)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Prime Video)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

The Queen’s Gambit should win in this category easily.