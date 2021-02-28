scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

Golden Globes 2021 TV predictions: Who should win?

Golden Globes 2021 predictions: Ahead of the event, here are our predictions in all the TV categories.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2021 2:33:24 pm
Golden Globes 2021These are our predictions in television for Golden Globes 2021. (Photo: Netflix/Apple TV+)

Golden Globes this year are being held two months after they were supposed to due to the coronavirus pandemic. These awards, unlike Oscars, are given in both film and television categories. Hollywood Foreign Press Association is the organisation that conducts the event every year.

Television was the major source of entertainment in 2020, since nearly every film theatre in the world was closed for the better part of the year. Thus, the medium garnered even more attention as people who would rather go see movies in cinemas had to contend themselves with serialised entertainment.

2020 also saw a lot of quality television and now it is time to award their excellence.

Here are our predictions:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)

Emma Corrin the crown Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown season 4. (Photo: Netflix)

With its season 4, The Crown is better than ever. The writing, performances, direction, score, everything was top notch. We believe it should take the trophy in this category.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris (Netflix)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Great (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. (Photo: Apple TV+)

We believe this should be a cakewalk for Ted Lasso, the show that made 2020 more bearable. Schitt’s Creek was great, and so are The Flight Attendant and The Great, but there should be no competition for Jason Sudeikis-led show, which, out of nowhere, became an instant favourite of nearly everybody who watched it.

Best Actor – Television Series Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix) as Martin “Marty” Byrde
Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix) as Prince Charles
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) as Saul Goodman
Al Pacino – Hunters (Prime Video) as Meyer Offerman
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO) as Perry Mason

Bob Odenkirk, better call saul Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul. (Photo: Sony Pictures Television)

This, ideally, should be a tie between Jason Bateman and Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk’s consistently amazing work in Better Call Saul sadly goes largely undiscussed, and same can be said about Bateman’s work in Ozark. We will be happy if either of them end up clinching the award.

Best Actress – Television Series Drama

Also Read |Golden Globes 2021 film predictions: Who should win?

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix) as Queen Elizabeth II
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America) as Villanelle
Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix) as Diana, Princess of Wales
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix) as Wendy Byrde
Sarah Paulson – Ratched (Netflix) as Nurse Ratched

Olivia Colman, the crown, the crown season 4 Olivia Colman in The Crown season 4. (Photo: Netflix)

Olivia Colman won a Golden Globe last time too, and she should win this time as well. Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana, might prove to be an upset, however.

Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime) as Maurice Monroe
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu) as Peter III of Russia
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as Johnny Rose
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu) as Ramy Hassan

Jason Sudeikis’ performance as the sillily optimistic and uncommonly kind football coach should win this.

Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris (Netflix) as Emily Cooper
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) as Cassie Bowden
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu) as Catherine the Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) as Zoey Clarke
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as Moira Rose

Kaley Cuoco Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant. (Photo: HBO Max0

After more than a decade on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is out to prove that she can do more than just comedy. Her performance in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant has been praised almost universally.

Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor (Showtime) as Michael Desiato
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule (Showtime) as James Comey
Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO) as Jonathan Fraser
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime) as John Brown
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (HBO) as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey

Honestly, any actor might win in this category and it will not surprise us. Ethan Hawke is simply a cut above the rest this time.

Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX) as Phyllis Schlafly
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu) as Marianne Sheridan
Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix) as Esther “Esty” Shapiro
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing (HBO) as Grace Fraser
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) as Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon

The year may have been varying degrees of horrible for most of us, but Anya Taylor-Joy had a great 2020. Her turn as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit became a phenomenon and though many had issues with the miniseries, almost everybody loved her performance. She should win this.

Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film

John Boyega – Small Axe (Prime Video) as Leroy Logan
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule (Showtime) as President Donald Trump
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as David Rose
Jim Parsons – Hollywood (Netflix) as Henry Willson
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO) as Franklin Reinhardt

Dan Levy and Schitt’s Creek swept the Emmys last year’s September, and it is not hard to imagine the actor winning in this category. John Boyega and Jim Parsons should give him tough competition.

Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix) as Margaret Thatcher
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix) as Princess Margaret
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix) as Ruth Langmore
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) as Alexis Rose
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched (Netflix) as Gwendolyn Briggs

Gillian Anderson was compelling as both an actor and an impersonator of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. She should take this trophy.

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Normal People (Hulu)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Prime Video)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Queen’s Gambit should win in this category easily.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sara ali khan photos
Sara Ali Khan’s day out with Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement