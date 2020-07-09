Glee actor Naya Rivera missing after swimming accident

Naya Rivera has reportedly gone missing after a swimming accident at Lake Piru. Naya Rivera has reportedly gone missing after a swimming accident at Lake Piru.

Glee actor Naya Rivera has reportedly gone missing after a swimming accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, as per Ventura County Sheriff’s department.

Ventura County Sheriff department’s tweet read, “Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru.” This was soon followed by another tweet that read, “The missing person at Lake Piru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.”

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The authorities have been looking for Naya Rivera with the help of helicopters and divers.

As per CBS Los Angeles, Rivera rented a boat for an outing with her four-year-old son. Three hours later, passengers on another boat found that her son was all alone. The child told investigators that he went swimming with his mother, but she never returned to the boat.

On Tuesday, Naya Rivera had posted a photo of herself and her son on social media. The caption read, “just the two of us.”

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Naya Rivera’s breakout role was in the TV show Glee, where she played Santana Lopez. She was also a cast member on the show Devious Maids.

