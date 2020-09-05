Glad that Arya killed the Night King on Game of Thrones, says Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams is happy Arya Stark got to kill the Night King. (Photo: HBO)

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams has praised the writers of the show who made the decision that her character would be the one killing Night King.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams talked about how it was so unexpected that she ended up killing the main villain of the show instead of Kit Harington’s Jon Snow (Kit Harington). She said, “He (Kit) expected it to go that way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King.’”

She added, “And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. (Laughs) Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season. (Laughs)”

The final season of Game of Thrones had most of the major characters coming together at Winterfell to take a final stand against the Night King and his army of the dead.

While most people loved that particular scene in which Arya stabbed the Night King with an obsidian dagger, the season as a whole was excoriated by the fans, many of whom asked HBO to remake the whole thing via an online petition.

