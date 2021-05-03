Disha Parmar surprises Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya with a special gift, watch video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot soon. (Photo: Disha/Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is set to soon go on floors in Cape Town. The contestants are already in quarantine, and will be catching a flight to Cape Town on May 7. After a mandatory isolation period there, the shoot will kickstart under a strict bio bubble. As readers would know, this season, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya is also one of the contestants. And before the singer headed off for his adventure, girlfriend Disha Parmar surprised him with a special gift.

In a series of Instagram stories, Rahul gave a glimpse of Disha’s gift – a luxury wristwatch. As he unwrapped the gift, the loving girlfriend was shocked to see that her ‘cute letter’ was missing. Disha explained that she had sent a note with the gift, but the store missed including it. Wanting to hear the words that Disha wrote for him, Rahul made her read it, and he was left overwhelmed with her expression of love.

Watch Disha Parmar’s reading her love note for Rahul:

“A lil parting gift as you go on another adventorous journey. I know you will rock it too. Love you,” Disha Parmar said in her note. She even tied the watch on Rahul’s wrist.

Last month, the couple treated fans to their music video “Madhanya”. While promoting the song, the actor also divulged details about their wedding plans. Sharing their wedding plans, Disha told ETimes, ” We haven’t put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly.”

Rahul Vaidya, who proposed to his lady love on Bigg Boss 14, added, “Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge (There are few people who hide their relationships, We will get married with drumrolls).”

Apart from Rahul Vaidya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Maqbul, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal and Varun Sood as contestants.