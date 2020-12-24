Giancarlo Esposito has an interesting idea for a Breaking Bad spinoff

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring in Better Call Saul. (Photo: Sony Pictures Television)

Giancarlo Esposito has said that he has an idea for a Breaking Bad spinoff based on his character in the show. While speaking to Esquire, Esposito, who played the role of business-like drug kingpin Gus Fring in the acclaimed series, revealed that he has an idea for a prequel that delves into his life prior to the show and Better Call Saul.

Esposito said his idea consists of Fring being a military man before he became a drug dealer, judging by his love for order and suaveness.

Esposito said, “I have this whole storyline in the back of my head that he came from political royalty. I feel like Gus came from the world of order. And that his order came. He was a military man.”



He added, “Out of the military, he gained the ability to observe. You can’t lead unless you can follow… In my brain, he was high up in a military government. He could have stayed there and ran the country. It was handed to him. But he chose a different path to be his own man and to find his own power, regardless of what he was handed. This is what he chose.”

In Breaking Bad, Gus Fring, who posed as a restaurateur to the public, had dealings with the primary character of the Vince Gilligan show, Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. White was the meth “cook” that Fring employed before the two had a falling out. It all ended with White taking the help of Fring’s old foe Hector Salamanca to eliminate him.

