Gia Manek and Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14

Gia Manek and Rahul Vaidya will enter Bigg Boss 14 house. (Photo: Gia Manek/Instagram and Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

The countdown to Bigg Boss 14 has already begun. And indianexpress.com has learnt that television actor Gia Manek and Indian Idol finalist Rahul Vaidya will get locked in the Bigg Boss house this season.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that while talks with Gia and Rahul were happening for a long time, the two recently signed their contracts. Also, Eijaz Khan will, most likely, be seen as one of the contestants.

“The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos, and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house,” added the source.

Gia Manek rose to fame as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She has also been part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Jeannie Aur Jujju. The actor has been missing from screens for long but still enjoys a strong fanbase. The recently viral Kokilaben video by Yashraj Mukhate also featured Manek.

Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, became a rage when he participated in Indian Idol. Hailed as the next Sonu Nigam, the singer ended up as the second runner up on the reality show. He also had a successful stint in shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar. Apart from his music albums, Vaidya was also in the news for dating television actor Disha Parmar.

As of now, apart from Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan, other confirmed Bigg Boss 14 housemates are Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Apart from these contestants, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will also be part of Bigg Boss 2020. While the trio will not be contestants, they would have some special powers in the game. They will most likely join host Salman Khan during the premiere on October 3.

