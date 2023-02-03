Getting featured on Shark Tank India 2 is my formal degree, says 18-year-old entrepreneur Shreyaan Daga

One of the youngest pitchers on Shark Tank India Season 2, OLL co-founder Shreyaan Daga left the ‘sharks’ impressed by his aptitude and business skills. Having started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 8, Daga started his online learning company as a teenager last year. While a few ‘sharks’ backed out realising that the business would be tough to scale up, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh offered Rs 30 lakh for 5% equity of his company.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Daga shared that while his moment in the tank was 1000 times better than he had expected it to be, he could have done better. “As a child, I would dream of being on the stage of the show. And while everything went well, I still think it could have been better.”

Talking about the reaction and feedback that he has been receiving, the young entrepreneur said that the sweetest one was from his school principal. He shared that she got to know that he earns Rs 18 lakh and called him the ‘next Ambani’. “However, she did not know that I was earning it in a month. I have been a troublemaker in school and hence she was really happy and proud. A lot of my teachers also reached out, and it was just amazing.”

On the show, Shreyaan Daga had shared how he wants to buy Unacademy or Byjus one day. When asked about the same, he laughed to share, “Because nobody expected a young boy to say that, they were shocked. Even a few in public were amused by it. However, I must tell you that I got a few messages from employees of those companies asking me if they could join me. They shared how they don’t like the work culture there.”

The entrepreneur said that his family and friends have been really happy to see him come this far. He added, “My nani has always been the one who pushed me towards academics. She would ask me to pass my 12th and get a degree. I think being on Shark Tank India is my certificate and my degree. I don’t need a formal one anymore.”

When asked about getting funding from Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Shreyaan Daga said that he had hoped to have either Peyush or Aman Gupta on board. He said, “For some reason, Aman backed out, and I didn’t even find a satisfactory answer to the same. I hope he comes around someday. However, I was very happy to have Peyush and Vineeta. Peyush, especially, has this sense of clarity, and is someone who can be a role model to many.”

And while the two had agreed to come on board, they are at present facing a roadblock to joining OLL. As per Daga, while he had accepted a deal at a Rs 6 crore valuation, he reached out to more investors, and now his company has been valued at Rs 24 crore. He added, “We have had meetings with them on how we can take this ahead, as the other investors are now also involved. They haven’t said no yet but we will need to come on the same page so that everyone is happy. Personally, I really need people who can add value. I don’t even care about money. But it’s also about respecting my other partners.”

On a final note, Shreyaan Daga explained how his company got the name OLL. “Initially we called it Online Live Learning but students soon started referring to it as OLL. We thought if Ola, OLX, and Oyo could become so big, why not OLL? Also, it sounds a little like all and we provide learning in all types of skills. So, it all fits in beautifully.”