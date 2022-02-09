Getting Candid with the Sharks: Vineeta Singh reveals what it takes to impress Aman Gupta, watch video

Even as the popularity of Shark Tank India refuses to die down, SonyLIV is all set to stream a special episode with the ‘sharks’. Titled Getting Candid with the Sharks, the episode will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathew. He will not only grill the business leaders but also get them to reveal some fun secrets about each other. As per the promo, the special will see Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) and Aman Gupta (boAt) as part of the panel. Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) are missing from the promo.

In the teaser shared by the streaming platform, viewers get to see candid moments from the first season of Shark Tank India. As Abish asks who speaks the maximum among them, Aman Gupta quickly names Anupam Mittal. He also shares that out of the one-hour episode, Anupam takes over 30 minutes of the time. Peyush Bansal then jokes that Namita Thapar speaks the least as all that she needs to say is whether she has the expertise or not. The comment is in reference to several memes on Namita refusing to offer a deal, saying she does not have the required expertise.

As the standup comedian further grills the ‘sharks’ on who is the easiest to convince, Vineeta Singh shares that it is Aman Gupta. “All that one needs to say is ‘I love you Aman’ and he is impressed,” she says in Hindi. As the other sharks are left in splits at the comment, Aman says, ‘Apni value hai bhai’.

The teaser also has Abish calling the ‘sharks’ ‘cynical but also very sweet’. The special episode will stream on February 11 at 9 pm on SonyLIV.

Launched last year in December, Shark Tank India is the Indian adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. It presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders. The market leaders in turn invest money in the company and even turn mentors. As per data shared by the channel, the team received 62,000 entries and 198 pitches went on-air. The ‘sharks’ invested close to Rs 42 crore in 67 local businesses in the first season. The Sony TV show wrapped last week after airing 35 episodes.