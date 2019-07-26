Toggle Menu
George Takei calls migrant treatment a ‘grotesque low’

George Takei hopes AMC’s The Terror: Infamy inspires people to fight injustice in America and elsewhere, including China with its reeducation camps for Uighur Muslims.

George Takei new show
George Takei will star in a new horror-drama series set in a Japanese-American internment camp. (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

George Takei says U.S. migrant detention policies reached depths beyond what Japanese-Americans faced during their World War II internment.

Takei, interned as a child, said his family and others were kept together when they were sent to American camps.

In contrast, the Star Trek actor said, some immigrant babies and children were separated and moved great distances from their parents.

The Los Angeles-born Takei called it inhumane and a “grotesque low.”

Takei, who stars in a new horror-drama series set in a Japanese-American internment camp, made his comments to a TV critics’ meeting Thursday.

He said he hopes the show, AMC’s The Terror: Infamy, debuting August 12, inspires people to fight injustice in America and elsewhere, including in China with its reeducation camps for Uighur Muslims.

