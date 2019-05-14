George RR Martin blasts ‘absurd’ rumours about final A Song of Ice and Fire books

Author George RR Martin has trashed the rumours which claimed that he has finished writing the final two books in the Song of Ice and Fire saga but has delayed them so as to give time to its small screen adaptation Game of Thrones to conclude peacefully.

According to Entertainment Weekly, multiple reports quoted actor Ian McElhinney, who played Ser Barristan Selmy on the show, as saying that Martin has finished writing The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

The actor also reportedly said that the author has made a deal with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to put the books on hold.

“George has already written books six and seven, and as far as he’s concerned there only are seven books. But he struck an agreement with David and Dan, the showrunners on the series, that he would not publish the final two books until the series has completed,” McElhinney said.

“So if all goes well, in another month or two we might get books six and seven, and I’m intrigued to know how Barristan, for instance, ends up going through those final two books. George, I talked to him during season one and he did say to me that Barristan had a very interesting journey. But unfortunately, I didn’t get to play all of that, so we’ll have to wait and see,” he added.

Martin, on his part, has called the reports “absurd” and reiterated that the books are not yet finished.

“No, THE WINDS OF WINTER and A DREAM OF SPRING are not finished. DREAM is not even begun; I am not going to start writing volume seven until I finish volume six. It seems absurd to me that I need to state this. The world is round, the Earth revolves around the sun, water is wet… do I need to say that too? It boggles me that anyone would believe this story, even for an instant. It makes not a whit of sense.

“Why would I sit for years on completed novels? Why would my publishers not just here in the US, but all around the world ever consent to this? They make millions and millions of dollars every time a new Ice & Fire book comes out, as do I. Delaying makes no sense. Why would HBO want the books delayed?” Martin wrote on his official blog.

The author said the network and the showrunners never asked him to delay his books.

“The books help create interest in the show, just as the show creates interest in the books. So… no, the books are not done. HBO did not ask me to delay them. Nor did David & Dan.

“There is no ‘deal’ to hold back on the books. I assure you, HBO and David & Dan would both have been thrilled and delighted if ‘THE WINDS OF WINTER’ had been delivered and published four or five years ago… and NO ONE would have been more delighted than me,” Martin wrote.

Game of Thrones is currently in its final season. The finale of the HBO drama will air on May 19.