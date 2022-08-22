George RR Martin on House of the Dragon’s birthing scene: ‘It has the kind of impact that the Red Wedding had…’

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has already created a stir with its pilot episode. Just like the original, here sex, nudity and gore can be found in abundance, but none of that seemed to have disturbed the audience as much as the graphic birthing scene.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, creator Ryan J Condal defended the scene and said that it was ‘not meant to be gratuitous’.

“It’s not meant to be gratuitous. It’s meant to show there’s a heavy theme in this particular period. In Fire and Blood, there’s a lot of very difficult births. It was something we wanted to carry over the season. There’s this whole idea in Game of Thrones, or in the Middle Ages, or in historical age like this, that the men marched off to the battlefield and the women’s battlefield happened in the child bed. That was a very dangerous place to be. All of the complications that people go through in modern birth that are now fixed by science and medicine and surgery were not really possible back then. Any slight complication, anything could lead to very tragic consequences for the child and the mother. We wanted to dramatise that,” said Ryan.

Meanwhile, writer and co-creator of House of the Dragon George RR Martin said the sequence was necessary and powerful, adding, “That scene is…you don’t want to use the word ‘enjoyable’ for a scene like that, but it’s incredibly powerful. It’s visceral and it’ll rip your heart out and throw it on the floor. It has the kind of impact that the Red Wedding had. It’s a beautifully done scene of something horrible.”

But at the end of the day, Martin feels that makers of the show are being unfairly put in the spotlight for going through with it.

“I’ve been accused of being a particularly bloody person. Star Wars kills more people than I do,” said the beloved writer.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.