George RR Martin is ‘sad’ about the way Game of Thrones is ending

It is not just fans or the cast who are frustrated with the final season of Game of Thrones. George RR Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, on which the show is based, says he is sad about the way the story he created is being wrapped up on television.

He told Fast Company, “The series has been… not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons. You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. It can also be… traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict.”

He added, “You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to ‘Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do.”

Martin has so far published five books out of seven planned books in the series. The show outpaced the book series from sixth season. Many fans have noticed the drop in the quality since then. The showrunners seem to be in a hurry to finish the story.

The cast members have also not kept their displeasure secret. Conleth Hill, who played Varys in the show, openly expressed his anger and annoyance at how his character was killed off in the show while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

He said, “I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time. You can’t help feeling that you failed in some way, that you haven’t lived up to some expectation that you didn’t know about.”