George RR Martin says three Game of Thrones spinoffs are moving forward at HBO

HBO’s flagship TV show Game of Thrones ends this month and there is going to be a Wall-sized gap in the network’s programming. However, several spinoff series are already in development, and according to author George RR Martin, three of them are moving forward.

Advertising

Martin, who is the writer of A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series on which Game of Thrones is based, also offered hints about the two shows that are still in the script stage.

He wrote on his blog, “Internet reports are notoriously unreliable. We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development (I mislike the term “spinoffs”) at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely. The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer.”

He added, “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories.” Fire & Blood is a companion book to the main series and recounts the history of the Targaryens.

Advertising

The series Martin calls The Long Night is co-created by himself and screenwriter Jane Goldman. The synopsis of the series reads, “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend…it’s not the story we think we know.”

Last year, Martin told The New York Times in an interview about the setting of the series, and how different it is going to be from Game of Thrones, “It’s set thousands of years before Game of Thrones. King’s Landing does not exist. The Iron Throne does not exist. There are no dragons there.”

Meanwhile, the final season of Game of Thrones is currently airing right now. The finale will air on May 20 in India on Hotstar and the following day on Star World.