Toggle Menu
George RR Martin: Game of Thrones finale was ending, also beginninghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/george-rr-martin-game-of-thrones-finale-was-ending-also-beginning-5741872/

George RR Martin: Game of Thrones finale was ending, also beginning

The author George RR Martin says he’s working on the next installment, “The Winds of Winter.” He says he knows it’s late “but it will be done.”

George R.R. Martin photo
George R.R. Martin’s work was adapted into the HBO’s series Game of Thrones which drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for its finale on Sunday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

What’s next for Game of Thrones?

The author, whose work was adapted into the HBO series that drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for Sunday’s finale, says it’s “been a wild ride.” George RR Martin wrote on Monday that it “was an ending, but it was also a beginning.”

The 70-year-old says he’s working on the next installment, “The Winds of Winter.” He says he knows it’s late “but it will be done.” He’s just not saying when. He says “A Dream of Spring” will follow.

Martin says he hears people asking will it have the same ending as the show or will it be different.

Martin writes: “Well. yes. And no.” He says he’ll write it, people can read it and then everyone can “argue about it on the internet.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 French Riviera suits me, says Sonam Kapoor as she walks the red carpet at Cannes 2019
2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood early reviews: Quentin Tarantino film is a love letter to 60s Hollywood
3 Kajal Aggarwal: Sita is a representation of today's girl