George RR Martin confirms Jon Snow spin-off show in development, says Kit Harington brought the idea

A Song of Ice and Fire writer George RR Martin has confirmed that there is a Jon Snow spin-off show in development at HBO, as reported a few days ago by The Hollywood Reporter. Martin shared that the working title of the show is Snow. Martin took to his blog and shared that apart from Snow, three other shows are also in development and while word about them had gotten leaked earlier, no one knew about the making of Snow so far.

“Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development,” he wrote. Talking about the other Game of Thrones spin-offs in development, Martin wrote, “There are four live-action successor shows in development at HBO. Word got out about three of them some time ago. Ten Thousand Ships, the Nymeria show, helmed by Amanda Segel. Sea Snake, aka Nine Voyages, with Bruno Heller. And the Dunk & Egg show, The Hedge Knight or Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with Steve Conrad writing. I think some of these were officially announced; in other cases, news leaked out. Snow has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked… until now.”

Martin shared that it was actor Kit Harrington who brought the idea of the show to them and he even brought his own team for the show. “It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that Snow was Kit’s idea in a recent interview. So that part is out. Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific,” he wrote. He also mentioned that he was also involved in the development of these shows.

While Martin gave Game of Thrones fans a lot to cheer about, he also made it clear that none of these shows were green-lit yet and mentioned that there is no guarantee that any of them will make it to air. “All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage. Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that’s all. This is the way television works. Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, HBO is all set to launch the first Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon on August 21. Set in the Targaryen family, the show charts how the Targaryens came to rule Westeros and the family’s civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.