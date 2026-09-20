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Genelia, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi attend Jennifer Winget’s Goa wedding celebration, watch
Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael celebrated their wedding with friends and family in Goa. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi, Samita Bangargi, Mushtaq Shiekh, Rowena Baweja and Ashish Chowdhry, among others, were in attendance.
Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael recently celebrated their wedding with family and friends in Goa. The couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the UK in July this year.
This Goa wedding celebration of the couple was attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi, Samita Bangargi, Mushtaq Shiekh, Rowena Baweja and Ashish Chowdhry, among others.
Several photos and videos from Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s wedding celebrations have been shared online by guests who attended the event.
In one of the clips, the couple is seen walking hand in hand, while another video shows Jennifer eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated “you may kiss the bride” moment before sharing a kiss with her husband.
For the Goa celebration, Jennifer looked radiant in a deep purple bralette-style choli paired with a bright coral-pink lehenga and a matching sheer dupatta. She completed the traditional look with a statement diamond necklace, earrings and a maang tikka. William complemented her in a sky-blue kurta, paired with a white embellished dupatta and pyjama.
See videos and photos from Jennifer Winget’s Goa wedding:
Jenni counting like a lil baby & then William kissing her 😭😭😭😭😭 Awww my hearttttt🥹❤️#JenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/BJPlaHlD3u
— H. 🦀 (@BhadMaiJao_) September 19, 2026
Omg I’m cryinggggg😭😭😭😭
Jenny & William dancing together is so wholesome❤️❤️😭😭😭#JenniferWinget #JenWillWedding pic.twitter.com/7BvpFYhy6J
— H. 🦀 (@BhadMaiJao_) September 18, 2026
Omg Jen Jen and Genelia luking so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ Keep them coming!
Jennifer Winget Indian wedding in Goa lets go#JenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/UdjivRfqhT
— Angel Anki 🇮🇳 (@angel_ank1) September 18, 2026
View this post on Instagram
Our sweet happy loving Bride 👰♀️❣️#JenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/IhARDWwGYO
— Avinash Rai (@Avinashroyy) September 19, 2026
Mr and Mrs Ishmael❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿#JenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/4Rs0kcPwLU
— Angel Anki 🇮🇳 (@angel_ank1) September 19, 2026
I love their friendship so much, my cutiessss. Also, bestie is hosting the wedding😭🥹❤️#KaranWahi #Jenniferwinget pic.twitter.com/hhk7gTVu9M
— ZEE (@Talktomyhandddd) September 19, 2026
This is the happiest she has looked in a long longgggg time.🥹😭❤️#JenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/rfICfnlNJz
— H. 🦀 (@BhadMaiJao_) September 19, 2026
What a beautiful frame!!!#JenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/5CGBqx7die
— Angel Anki 🇮🇳 (@angel_ank1) September 19, 2026Story continues below this ad
Ashish Chowdhry shared a group picture from the celebration with a playful message for the newlyweds that read, “Jenny is ‘Will’ing!!💕And we, are thrilling!”
View this post on Instagram
Karan Wahi shared a carousel of photos and videos from the celebration and wrote, “Dearest Jen & Will To The New Chapter Of Your Life🥂The happiness and peace it gives me to see JEN is unparallel I pray that your always blessed and loved❤️Heart is So FULL🧿🫂❤️We LOVE U jenno…”
Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s UK wedding
Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’ got married on July 16, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in the UK. Jennifer had earlier shared glimpses from their white wedding.
William is a Singapore-based businessman.
Also Read – ‘She cried each time’: Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter watched Hanuman Ansh 15 times
Jennifer Winget’s first marriage
Jennifer Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met while working on the television show Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. They separated in 2014, following which Karan married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.
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