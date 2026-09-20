Genelia, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi attend Jennifer Winget’s Goa wedding celebration, watch

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael celebrated their wedding with friends and family in Goa. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi, Samita Bangargi, Mushtaq Shiekh, Rowena Baweja and Ashish Chowdhry, among others, were in attendance.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
4 min readBengaluruSep 20, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Jennifer Winget wedding receptionJennifer Winget and William Ishmael hosted a wedding reception in Goa.
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Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael recently celebrated their wedding with family and friends in Goa. The couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the UK in July this year.

This Goa wedding celebration of the couple was attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi, Samita Bangargi, Mushtaq Shiekh, Rowena Baweja and Ashish Chowdhry, among others.

Several photos and videos from Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s wedding celebrations have been shared online by guests who attended the event.

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In one of the clips, the couple is seen walking hand in hand, while another video shows Jennifer eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated “you may kiss the bride” moment before sharing a kiss with her husband.

For the Goa celebration, Jennifer looked radiant in a deep purple bralette-style choli paired with a bright coral-pink lehenga and a matching sheer dupatta. She completed the traditional look with a statement diamond necklace, earrings and a maang tikka. William complemented her in a sky-blue kurta, paired with a white embellished dupatta and pyjama.

Also read | Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael in UK, shares wedding photos: ‘Our stars aligned

See videos and photos from Jennifer Winget’s Goa wedding:

Ashish Chowdhry shared a group picture from the celebration with a playful message for the newlyweds that read, “Jenny is ‘Will’ing!!💕And we, are thrilling!”

 

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A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

Karan Wahi shared a carousel of photos and videos from the celebration and wrote, “Dearest Jen & Will To The New Chapter Of Your Life🥂The happiness and peace it gives me to see JEN is unparallel I pray that your always blessed and loved❤️Heart is So FULL🧿🫂❤️We LOVE U jenno…”

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s UK wedding

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’ got married on July 16, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in the UK. Jennifer had earlier shared glimpses from their white wedding.

William is a Singapore-based businessman.

Also Read – ‘She cried each time’: Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter watched Hanuman Ansh 15 times

Jennifer Winget’s first marriage

Jennifer Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met while working on the television show Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. They separated in 2014, following which Karan married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.

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