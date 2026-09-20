Genelia, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi attend Jennifer Winget’s Goa wedding celebration, watch

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael recently celebrated their wedding with family and friends in Goa. The couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the UK in July this year.

This Goa wedding celebration of the couple was attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi, Samita Bangargi, Mushtaq Shiekh, Rowena Baweja and Ashish Chowdhry, among others.

Several photos and videos from Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s wedding celebrations have been shared online by guests who attended the event.

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In one of the clips, the couple is seen walking hand in hand, while another video shows Jennifer eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated “you may kiss the bride” moment before sharing a kiss with her husband.