Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh wow with their performance on Indian Idol 13, say they want to promote regional music

On the sets of Indian Idol 13, Riteish Deshmukh talked about the music of his upcoming movie and also mentioned how he and Genelia wish to promote regional music.

riteish geneliaRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza on the set of Indian Idol 13. (Photo: Sony TV)

Bollywood’s power couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh will grace the reality show Indian Idol 13 this weekend. The couple will be promoting Riteish’s directorial debut Ved on the show.

In a new promo, Riteish talked about the music of his upcoming movie and also mentioned how he and Genelia wish to promote regional music. Ved’s music is scored by the composer duo Ajay-Atul. Talking about the music composer duo, Riteish said, “My relationship with Ajay-Atul goes back to my first Marathi film. And, now when I am directing for the first time, they were the first choice for me. It feels great when you get the right music for your film.”

The actor added that he and Genelia have started the Desh Label with the thought of promoting regional music. “We want to create an ecosystem for Marathi music,” said Riteish. The couple then also danced on the stage to a romantic number.

Riteish Deshmukh had announced Ved a few months back. Sharing a poster of the movie, he wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness.”

Indian Idol 13 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. It airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 07:17:23 pm
