Geeta Kapur reacts to fan queries on her marital status, says, ‘If I get married, I won’t hide it at all’

Geeta Kapur’s latest photos on Instagram left her fans curious about her marital status. In the pictures shared by the choreographer, she wore vermilion on her forehead, a significant part of a married Indian woman’s attire. As soon as the photos surfaced online, her fans asked her if she has tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. But the choreographer, who is currently seen judging the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, clarified that she is not married yet and when she will marry, she will let her fans know.

“No, I am not married! You know me well, if I get married, I won’t hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back,” Geeta told ETimes in a latest interview.

Explaining her look in the pictures, Geeta shared that it was for a special episode of Super Dancer 4 where everyone paid tribute to veteran divas of Bollywood by replicating their looks. And, Geeta chose to pay tribute to Rekha of whom she is a huge fan.

She shared, “The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha Ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it.”

“Ready set shoot … #superdancerchapter4” Geeta had written along with her photos on Instagram. A few fans commented appreciating the choreographer’s look and a few asked her to clarify if she has really tied the knot. “Maa ki maag me sindoor… Maa ki shadi kab hui.. (There is vermilion on her forehead…. When did she get married),” a user wrote. Another user commented, “I want maa to confirm this news and she is not only amazing.. She is superb my fav.. And their trio @remodsouza @terence_here @geeta_kapurofficial … My fav.”

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is being shot in Daman due to the coronavirus-led lockdown in Maharashtra. It is being judged by Geeta, Anurag Basu and Malaika Arora. Malaika has replaced Shilpa Shetty on the show since the latter couldn’t travel to Daman.