Gautam Rode on Me Too: Women should take legal route so that no one can doubt them

Gautam Rode will next be seen in Kal Bhairav season 2.

Actor Gautam Rode has come forward in support of sexual harassment survivors, saying they should take legal action against the culprits apart from naming and shaming them in public so that no one can doubt their intentions.

Gautam Rode was interacting with media at the launch of his forthcoming show titled as Kal Bhairav season 2 on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Supporting #MeToo movement that has gained momentum in India, Gautam said, “I totally support the campaign. There shouldn’t be any timeline to share your stories.”

He said people should come forward with their stories whenever they feel ready to share.

“Women should come out in the open — name and shame culprits in the media or social media but at the same time, they should take legal route so that it becomes proof and after that, no one can doubt your intentions when you raise your voice against a certain individual,” he said.

Gautam is playing character of Veer in Kal Bhiarava season 2 and to promote the show, the makers celebrated 29th birthday of lead protagonist of the show.

“It’s a last birthday celebration as Veer. You have to break through the clutter and each time you have to come up with a new strategy to promote the show. At same time you have to create curiosity among viewers,” said Gautam.

The show’s story directly connected with this theme. The main protagonist of the serial, Veer, has completed 29 years of his life and he has only one year to solve the mystery that ‘why no male from his family is able to live more than 30 year of their age’.

The first season of Kal Bhairav has been appreciated by audience. When asked whether he feels pressure to meet audience expectations in the second season of show, he said, “I haven’t seen first season of the show, but I know the fact that it has been appreciated a lot. Definitely audience expectations are aroused for the second season of the show.”

Kal Bhairav season 2 will be aired on Star Bharat channel.

