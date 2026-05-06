Gautam Rode, Jennifer Winget ‘didn’t even exchange numbers’ for 18 months during Saraswatichandra

It was in 2013 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to take a leap into television with his TV serial Saraswatichandra, based on the popular novel of the same name by Govardhanram Tripathi. But more than Bhansali’s move into television, what became even more popular was its lead pairing, Gautam Rode and Jennifer Winget, who not only shared strong on-screen chemistry but were also rumoured to be dating each other off-screen.

‘Did not speak with each other for 1.5 years’

However, in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Gautam shared a different perspective on their equation, saying they did not speak to each other much at the beginning. “We did not speak with each other for one and a half years. We only greeted one another and did not even exchange our numbers. Everyone was surprised as to how is the chemistry so good between the two of us? As in she was in her zone and I was in my zone. We hardly spoke. She had got married recently at that time, and we used to do some readings for the scene and then go for the take, and then return.”