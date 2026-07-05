Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola opens up about being bisexual: ‘I like women’

Gaurav Khanna‘s wife Akanksha Chamola recently made headlines after announcing their divorce on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While much has been said about their separation, fellow contestant Shreya Kalra has now revealed another deeply personal aspect of Akanksha’s life, her sexuality. During the Judgement Day segment, when hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh informed Akanksha about the revelation, she acknowledged it, but later broke down.

Every contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is expected to share three secrets about themselves, which serve as their lifelines on the show. If a secret is revealed by another contestant, the participant must either publicly acknowledge it or risk losing their place in the game. Akanksha lost her first lifeline on the premiere night after revealing that she and Gaurav Khanna were headed for divorce. On Tuesday, Shreya Kalra exposed Akanksha’s second lifeline by revealing another personal detail she had shared. “She is bisexual—that’s her secret,” Shreya said.

Also Read: ‘She’s my wife’: Gaurav Khanna reacts to Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement

Reacting to Shreya Kalra revealing her secret, Akanksha Chamola said it was something that she mentioned backstage and not directly to Shreya. “Shreya assumed this because I have a lot of fun with everyone. I never told her from my end that I am bisexual, but it is one of my secrets. I was bisexual before marriage. I have had some relationships with girls. While they haven’t been intimate, I have been in a relationship with a few females. I like women; it is my safe space. It’s a very male-dominated world, and so you develop a comfort zone with women. I love that feminine energy. I thrive on it. In a society where people think that girls are always competing with each other and are jealous, I don’t agree. I feel I am the only one getting exposed in this game since day one.”

While Akanksha owned her truth bravely on stage, once she went back inside the Lock Upp, the actress lost her cool on Shreya and even broke down. Akanksha announced, “I have never seen a more evil person than her in the world. She is so heartless and insensitive. The secret you shared about me was not even shared with you; it was discussed backstage. You overheard it and were not a part of that conversation, and you used it. Don’t trust this woman. She can go to any extent to hurt you; there is too much filth in her heart.”

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Later, breaking down, Akanksha said, “It’s not about the lifeline; it just shows how selfish a person can be. That was not a part of the show. How can someone be so evil?” Shivangi Joshi and Harshad also condemned Shreya Kalra’s actions. Harshad said, “I was an idiot to have supported Shreya.” Shivangi added, “I have always supported you, Shreya. I considered you my friend, but you are wrong. I can never trust you.”

Akanksha Chamola on divorce with Gaurav Khanna

On the premiere night of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have parted ways. She said, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last year. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We don’t think we are compatible as partners because we see very different futures, and unfortunately, they’re not together. There is no bad blood. It was all happening while Gaurav was on Bigg Boss. Our parents thought that if we lived away from each other, we might revive things, clear things out. Everyone thought it would happen, since we were seen together socially, supported each other at events, and shared everything daily, but we didn’t feel like a married couple. I think this will also be big news for the families.”

Later on the show, Akanksha spoke about their relationship and said, “When we were married, I never had any maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it; it was never shut down. Gradually, I realised I am not meant for it. He was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now he wants to have kids, and when I see that, I cannot give him that ever… I had told him long back, when I had realised I was not cut out to be a mother, that I would never become a mother.”

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“We had a discussion where I told him that you can leave me and that it would be fair because this is why most people marry. 99 percent of people get married because they want to have kids and continue their family. Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised he wanted to have a kid badly, and I couldn’t do it. I didn’t want to put him in that situation,” Akanksha further added.

Akanksha Chamola’s husband, Gaurav Khanna, made his first appearance after the divorce news on Tuesday. Interacting with the media, Gaurav said, “I am doing the same as I always was, nothing has changed. The love is still the same, and the support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha—she’s my wife, after all. If I’ve loved her, why would I ever step back? All the very best to Akanksha for life. I will always stand up for her. I have always supported her. I wish she would play the game well and win.”