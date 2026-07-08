Gaurav Khanna to enter Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa as special visitor to meet Akanksha Chamola

Actor Gaurav Khanna is set to enter Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa as a special visitor, the makers have announced. His entry is expected to be among the most talked-about moments of the season, since his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola is currently inside the house.

Akanksha Chamola has been at the centre of the show since its premiere on June 27, when she announced that her marriage to Gaurav Khanna was effectively over, a disclosure that took viewers by surprise given the picture of togetherness the couple had maintained publicly.

“Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last year. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We don’t think we are compatible as partners because we see very different futures, and unfortunately, they’re not together,” she said on the premiere night.