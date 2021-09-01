Gaurav Khanna to enter as Anupamaa’s school friend, here’s what you need to know about the new entry

Star Plus’ popular daily Anupamaa is all set to have a new actor joining the cast. Actor Gaurav Khanna will enter the show in Thursday’s episode, and he will be essaying the role of lead character Anupamaa’s college friend Anuj Kapadia. Earlier, the likes of Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Sharad Kelkar were rumoured to be playing the part.

The fans of the show can expect a big twist in the show. For now, Gaurav’s character has been introduced as a rich businessman who is going to buy Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) property at an exorbitant price. He will meet Anupamaa at their school’s reunion party. The promo of the show also hints that Anuj liked Anupama during their school days.

Hailing from Kanpur, Gaurav left his marketing job to try his luck at acting. He started his television career with some small roles in shows like Bhabhi (2006) and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2007). He got his first lead role in 2007 in the ZEE TV show Meri Doli Tere Angana. He got popular after playing Abeer Bajpayee in the Colors TV show Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam opposite Yami Gautam. He also starred in shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Laal Ishq, Chandra Nandini, among others.

On the personal front, Gaurav is married to television actor Akansha Chamola, who essayed the role of Parineeta Maheshwari’ in the popular TV serial Swaragini.

Rupali Ganguly welcomed Gaurav on-board. She shared a photo of herself with the actor and wrote, “Swag se Karoji inka Swagat 🙏🏻🥰Welcome the suave and handsome Anuj Kapadia to Anupmaa ki kahaani💫💥”. Along with Gaurav, the audience will also see the return of actor Jaswir Kaur, who plays Anupamaa’s best friend Devika on the show.

Anupamaa, which also Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Sheikh, and others, premiered on Star Plus last year. It is a Hindi remake of Sreemoyee, a Bengali TV show and is one of the most-watched shows on television.