Gaurav Khanna supports wife Akanksha on Lock Upp, jokes ‘she’s been playing me for 10 years’

After Akanksha Chamola opened up about her separation with husband Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp, the internet erupted with speculation. The couple has now addressed the issue publicly as Gaurav entered the reality show as a visitor. What began with smiles and light-hearted banter soon turned emotional, with Gaurav admitting, “I am in too much danger.”

Before Gaurav’s arrival, Akanksha had spoken candidly to her fellow inmates about her sexuality and marriage. “When I was married for nine years, I was only with my husband. I never felt the urge to be with another woman sexually or romantically during that time. It is not necessary that emotions will only stem from sexual needs. Sometimes, they are purely emotional. It was never about sex or because my male partner was inadequate,” she said. She further clarified, “There was no two-timing. At that point in my life, I was with only one partner.”

ALSO READ | Rubina Dilaik questions Gaurav Khanna’s ‘good husband’ tag; Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde

Gaurav came to Lockk Upp to support Akanksha

Soon after, Farah Khan instructed the contestants to return to their cells, announcing that their first visitor had arrived. Gaurav made a stylish entry, leaving Akanksha speechless. “How are you?” she asked. “Are you happy?” Gaurav responded. “No. Not at all,” Akanksha admitted. “Band bajadi aapne (You stirred up a storm). The whole world outside…” he said, hinting at the frenzy her revelation had created. Trying to lighten the mood, Akanksha asked, “Are you enjoying yourself or not?” “You are making this so much fun for no reason at all,” Gaurav replied with a smile.

As emotions took over, Akanksha told him, “Don’t cry. I’ve cried enough. Don’t make me cry too.” “I watched the episode. I came here to support you,” Gaurav assured her. Akanksha then said, “I told you this would happen, didn’t I?” “You should have waited until everything was official. But anyway, it’s your game. You’re here, you’re playing well, and I am supporting you,” he replied.

He continued, “Tell me, if you’re so strong, why did you cry so much? You dropped such a massive bombshell on television. Sorry, not just national TV—international. People in 196 countries have access to this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Chamola (@akankshagkhanna)

Divorce is not official

After greeting the other contestants, Gaurav turned back to Akanksha and reminded her, “This is the month we first met. July 30, 2015. Eleven long years…” Growing emotional, he said, “I’m proud of you…” Before he could finish, Akanksha interjected, “It’s not like I lied about anything.” “We had discussed it,” Gaurav replied. “No petition had been signed. Nothing was official.” Akanksha quickly pointed out, “Because you left for Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Story continues below this ad

A surprised Gaurav responded, “Wow! You dropped this bombshell just seven days before I left for the show. Was I supposed to focus on stunts there or deal with everything going on in my head? But it’s okay. I’ll handle it. You’re enduring this here too.”

When Gaurav asked who her closest friend in the house was, Akanksha laughed and said, “Pam is my girlfriend. I’ve already found myself a girlfriend.” Embarrassed, Gaurav folded his hands and said, “Bro, I watched that episode. The way you spoke… people keep questioning me.”

‘Legally, we’re still husband and wife’

Farah Khan then invited the estranged couple into the jailer’s cabin for a private conversation. “I knew you wouldn’t be able to talk properly out there,” Farah said. “Take your time. You both need this.”

Once alone, Gaurav opened up about the chaos outside. “This is the biggest news right now, and not in a good way. We discussed this in May before I left. People think we’ve already been divorced for a year. They’re saying you auditioned for the show, I brought you along for sympathy, and all kinds of stories. I haven’t spoken to a single person about it until today.”

Story continues below this ad

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha. (Photo: Gaurav Khanna/Instagram) Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha. (Photo: Gaurav Khanna/Instagram)

Akanksha clarified, “I clearly said on the show that we’ve been living separately for 18 months. We only completed the legal process just before I entered the show.”

“That’s not the impression people got,” Gaurav replied. “The narrative outside is completely different. People think we broke up, got back together, and I’m taking you everywhere to make you famous. I’ve stayed away from the media because I don’t usually speak. But everyone wants a piece of this story. I can’t stand people speaking badly about you. Legally, we’re still husband and wife.”

‘Separation isn’t easy for me either’

Referring to another personal revelation Akanksha had made on the show, Gaurav said, “Now everyone is focused on your second secret. The way you cried that day hurt me because I wanted to help. But I couldn’t. Separation isn’t easy for me either. I’m trying to stay strong outside, but it’s difficult when you have no one to talk to.” “I don’t have anyone either,” Akanksha said tearfully. “You can at least call your parents. I can’t even trust people here. You saw what happened.”

“Everyone here is playing a game,” she said. “You signed up for it,” Gaurav reminded her. “I know. But I never imagined someone could be so manipulative and evil.”

Story continues below this ad

“Welcome to the real world,” he said. “People will pull you down the moment they get a chance. Think of this as a life experiment. Everything here happens on steroids. Friends change overnight. If you’ve come here to win, pull your socks up. You’re doing well.”

Gaurav Khanna with his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola. (Photo: Gaurav Khanna/Instagram) Gaurav Khanna with his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola. (Photo: Gaurav Khanna/Instagram)

“You have the ability,” Gaurav encouraged her. “You’re not just my wife. You’re a talented actor, performer, dancer, and entertainer. This is your opportunity to build your own identity. Give it everything you’ve got.”

When Akanksha wondered whether she was doing enough, Gaurav reassured her, “Don’t lose hope. I can see you’re losing it. That’s why I came.” “I know you don’t need me,” he continued, “but as long as I see you like this, I’ll keep guiding you—even in life.”

Akanksha admitted, “I took up this show because your life is already settled. I have to rebuild mine from scratch. I have to win. If I don’t, I won’t have a foundation to start again.” “Cry if you want,” Gaurav told her. “Express what you feel. That’s part of the game.”

Story continues below this ad

‘She has been playing me for the last ten years’

When Akanksha asked about her chances of winning, Gaurav smiled and said, “I can’t comment on that. I’ve been told not to. Just look into my eyes.” “You follow rules too strictly,” she teased. “I always follow rules. I never change for anyone. That’s one reason I’ve been successful,” he replied.

Jokingly, Akanksha said, “Blink if you’re in danger.” “I’ve blinked ten times outside because I’m in too much danger,” Gaurav quipped.

Farah interrupted the moment, laughing, “I sent you two here to sort out your relationship, and you’re discussing the game!” Gaurav joked back, “She has been playing me for the last ten years. She can win any show.”

‘No one gets everything they desire’

Farah then brought up Akanksha’s second revelation, saying, “She told me you already knew about it.” “I’ve always believed that if you love someone, you love them completely,” Gaurav said. Akanksha added, “He accepted me for who I am. He understood my feelings with an open mind.” As their meeting came to an end, Farah asked if Gaurav had any final words. “Everyone has something missing in life. No one gets everything they desire,” he said before hugging Akanksha goodbye.

Story continues below this ad

After he left, Akanksha told Pamela, “He said there’s a lot of chaos outside because of our story. It’s getting out of control.”