Months before confirming divorce, Gaurav Khanna again proposed to Akanksha Chamola: ‘Be mine’

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola have been making headlines ever since the latter revealed on Lock Upp that they are headed for divorce and have been living separately for the past one year. However, Gaurav’s YouTube vlogs appear to paint a very different picture. Until as recently as five months ago, the actor was regularly sharing videos featuring Akanksha, and the two even celebrated her birthday together in Dubai earlier this year. During the trip, Gaurav surprised Akanksha with a romantic proposal, asking, “Will you always be Akanksha Khanna?” to which she smiled and replied, “Yes.”

In one of his vlogs from four months ago, Gaurav opened up about their relationship, saying, “We are exact opposites, and that is exactly why we were attracted to each other. Ours is a love marriage. I always tease Akanksha by saying, ‘We are happily married. I am happy and she is married.’ But that’s just a joke. I love pulling her leg.”

Recalling how they met, he added, “Akanksha and I met at an audition for a show that neither of us wanted to do, for a channel neither of us had worked with before. It was destiny.”

Gaurav’s romantic birthday surprise in Dubai

Another vlog from their Dubai vacation showed the couple celebrating Akanksha’s birthday together, despite her recent claim that they had been living separately for 18 months.

Speaking in the vlog, Akanksha affectionately said, “He is my husband, without whom I cannot live. I rarely tell the truth, but he is extremely efficient. He is not just a great cook but also styles his wife well. He is very handy.”

The celebrations included a Ferrari ride through Dubai, followed by a romantic candlelight dinner that Gaurav had secretly planned in a beautifully decorated cabana.

Showing her the surprise, Gaurav said, “You always tell people that I’m romantic only for the cameras. Look at this.” He then revealed that Akanksha had often complained that he had never officially proposed to her during their nine years of marriage. “So I thought, why not do it today?” he said before going down on one knee. “Akanksha Chamola, will you be my wife? Will you remain Akanksha Khanna for the rest of your life?” A visibly emotional Akanksha replied, “Yes, I will.”

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Reflecting on the surprise, she said, “In nine years of marriage, this is only the second time Gaurav has surprised me and truly impressed me.”

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The actor had also decorated the venue with photographs from different phases of their relationship. The couple reminisced about old memories, recreated moments from their pre-wedding photoshoot, and even recalled Akanksha’s appearance on Bigg Boss.

Towards the end of the vlog, Gaurav told her, “Akanksha, I want you to know that I truly love you. I enjoy your company, and I hope we continue enjoying many more years together.” Akanksha simply smiled and replied, “Yes.”

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The subtle hint that all wasn’t well

The same vlog also featured a conversation that, in hindsight, appears to have hinted that their relationship was going through a difficult phase. Gaurav asked Akanksha, “If life gave you another chance, and you weren’t married to me yet, would you date me again?”

Initially joking, she replied, “Marry?” After a pause, she said, “I think we should go back to dating.” Repeating herself, she added, “We really should go back to dating.” Gaurav responded with a smile, “I think we’re still dating. I don’t think we’re married.”

When Akanksha once again insisted that they should return to dating, Gaurav quietly said, “Samajh raha hoon main sab kuch (I understand everything).”

Trying to lighten the mood, he added, “Just like we’re in Dubai today, I want to travel to many more places with you.”

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They continued appearing together after Dubai

Even after the Dubai trip, the couple continued to appear together in Gaurav’s vlogs. In one such video, shot around Akanksha’s birthday in January but uploaded later, the two were seen spending time at home together as Gaurav gifted her a new phone.

The vlog also showed Akanksha shopping for gold jewellery, with the actress saying, “It’s my birthday month.” Throughout the video, the couple appeared relaxed, playful and affectionate, sharing light-hearted banter and flirting with each other.

Akanksha’s divorce revelation

When Akanksha entered Lock Upp Season 2, she was accused of being an “attention seeker.” Host Riteish Deshmukh remarked, “People believe that every time your husband receives fame, you try to divert the attention towards yourself—and often succeed.”

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Farah Khan then asked, “Are you just Gaurav Khanna’s wife, or is there something more to you?” “There is so much more to me. Being Gaurav Khanna’s wife is only one part of my life,” Akanksha replied.

As part of the show’s “Expose Card” segment, Akanksha then revealed the secret she had kept hidden from the public.

“Gaurav and I are getting divorced. We have separated. We have been living separately for the last one and a half years, and it has never been public. So, that’s my secret,” she said.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in 2016 after dating for several years.