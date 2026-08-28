‘Gaurav Khanna found my bisexuality very hot, majority of men do’: Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola, who became one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp 2 after making several personal revelations on the reality show, has opened up about her bisexuality, her relationship with actor Gaurav Khanna and the criticism she faced following her appearance on Tejasswi Prakash’s podcast.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the television actor recalled telling Gaurav that she was bisexual before their marriage and said he accepted it because he found it “hot.”

“I have very specifically mentioned that I was bisexual before I got married. My husband accepted that because he did find it to be a very hot thing. Guys find it very hot. I don’t know why people can’t accept that. The majority of men find it very hot,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Akanksha Chamola had spoken about her bisexuality on Lock Upp 2, after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra revealed the secret on the show. The 35-year-old subsequently confirmed that she had been in relationships with women before her marriage and currently identifies herself as asexual.

Speaking about her decision to remain committed to Gaurav Khanna after marriage, Akansha stated that it was a “conscious” decision to not “pursue” anyone after marriage.

“I did not pull myself out of it. But I chose, like I said, I will not cheat on my husband. I have chosen to be with this one person. I will stick to that one person. When I’m saying that I’ve reached a point where I’m asexual, there are many heterosexual females who turn asexual after a point of time. So what is the big deal when I’m saying that I was bisexual, then I got married, now I’m asexual?” she said.

Watch: When Akanksha Chamola shared her feelings with her co-contestants in Lock Upp 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AkankshaChamola (@akankshagkhanna)

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne ‘overwhelmed’ as son Hrehaan makes musical debut; Saba is ‘proud’

Story continues below this ad

Akanksha Chamola stressed that she was speaking only about her own experiences and was not claiming to represent the larger queer community. “I’m talking about myself. I’m not talking about them. I’m not their spokesperson,” she said.

She also said she did not want her current identification to be treated as something permanent or fixed. “Tomorrow I might go ahead and declare to the world that I’m pansexual. What can you do about it? I’m talking about my own self,” said the actor.

Akanksha Chamola on criticism after Tejasswi Prakash’s podcast

After appearing on Tejasswi Prakash’s podcast, Akanksha was slammed for saying that sexuality is a phase. The actor said that the conversation was heavily edited. “See, even when I went for Tejasswi’s podcast, I think that was also heavily edited. They very smartly edited the portion, keeping only the part where I was actually arguing with her,” said the Dil Dhokha Aur Desire actor.

‘Nobody will cast me on the basis of whether I’m bisexual’

Story continues below this ad

During the interview, Akanksha Chamola also spoke about whether being bisexual could affect her career, particularly in television. Akanksha said that she preferred to look at the possible opportunities rather than the perceived limitations. “I think that person mentioned that I’d get work in OTT or web, but not in TV. So let’s look at the positive. If I was getting it in OTT or web, I’m happy about it,” she said.

However, the Swaragini actor does not believe television casting works that way. “I don’t think even TV works like that. Nobody will cast me on the basis of whether you’re heterosexual, homo, or bisexual. Nobody will ask that. If it’s in my craft and if I’m the requirement they want, they will definitely cast me. If not, it will not be on the basis of whether I’m bisexual or not,” stated the actor.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna met during an audition in 2015 and married eight months after their first meeting. Their relationship came under public scrutiny after she revealed on Lock Upp 2 that they had been living separately and had decided to end their marriage. Gaurav later clarified that the two were separated but still legally married at the time, with the legal process yet to be completed.