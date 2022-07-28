Anuj to die in Anupamaa? Here’s what actor Gaurav Khanna has to say

Ever since the latest promo of Anupamaa dropped, fans have been left worried. As Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talks about her life with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), his photo frame falls down, hinting that his character may die soon in the daily. The scene left audiences in shock as they believe he is the only hope in Anupamaa’s life, and his departure would mean the end of their beautiful story.

When indianexpress.com reached out to the actor, Gaurav Khanna did not want to give any spoilers. However, he did say that he too has been reading the comments on social media about Anuj’s death. “All I can say for now is that I am fully committed to Anupamaa and Star Plus. I have full faith in Rajan Shahi’s vision. I really don’t know what lies ahead in the track. So, I would really want the audiences to wait and watch.”

While Gaurav did not want to open up about the future storyline, sources have confirmed to indianexpress.com that the character is not dying. The show, which launched in 2020, is a remake of the Bengali drama Sreemoyee. And as per the original storyline, Anuj and Anupamaa continue to have a long life together. “These dramatic storylines come and go but how can Anuj die? He is one of the pillars of the show. There would be some dramatic twists, which the audiences should look forward to, but nothing drastic is happening,” assured the source.

Launched in 2020, Anupamaa has been winning hearts all across. The show has been the numero uno on the rating chart for the longest time. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead role, the daily also had an 11-episode prequel Anupamaa: Namaste America on Disney+ Hotstar, a first for any television show

Recently, it has also been in the news after one of the actors Paras Kalnawat stepped out of the show to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The makers said they have terminated his contract as he did not inform them about their decision beforehand. The actor, on his part, told indianexpress.com that he had indeed intimated the makers, however, given he could not work on a rival channel, he had to quit the show.