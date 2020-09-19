Gaurav Chopraa shares first photo of son Prince, calls him ‘miraculous blessing’

Gaurav Chopraa shared first picture of his son on Instagram. (Photo: Gaurav Chopraa/Instagram)

Actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed their first baby on September 14. On Saturday, Gaurav took to his Instagram and posted the first photo of his newborn son. He called his baby a “miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence” and shared how his mother would have been “beyond ecstatic to hold” his son Prince Chopra.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “‘Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar…chandni ke haseen rath par savaar …’ I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as Raghuvendra Pratap Rathor gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on Sep 19, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

He continued, “As we welcome this angel, who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground, I thought I should share the moment with all of you. It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month…it all starts to make sense .. somewhat. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra. I can feel her blessings and see her smile. Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel.”

Gaurav Chopraa, who tied the knot with fashion consultant and stylist Hitisha Cheranda in 2018, lost his mother and father in August. Both of them were tested positive for coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd