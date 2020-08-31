Gaurav Chopraa’s father passes away

Gaurav Chopraa lost both his parents in a gap of 10 days. (Photo: Gaurav Chopraa/Instagram)

After losing his mother a few days back, Gaurav Chopraa’s father also passed away in a Delhi hospital on Saturday. Both his parents had tested positive for coronavirus. His mother was also battling pancreatic cancer.

Sharing the unfortunate news on Instagram, the television actor posted pictures of his father in his younger days, along with a long heartfelt note. Calling him ‘special’, Chopraa heaped praise on his father, and called him a man who always put family above everything else.

Gaurav Chopraa added that his father was his hero, idol and inspiration. Sharing anecdotes from his childhood, the actor mentioned that his father was a real celebrity in the truest sense. The kids were recognised on the street as ‘his children’, and shopkeepers would even take lesser money from them. Guests would even have it easy trying to locate the family house if they mentioned ‘Chopra Saab’.

Having lost his parents in 10 days, the actor called his father an ideal husband who devoted his existence to making his mother better in her illness. He shared that the love between them was so strong that he got the disease (Covid-19), while trying to protect her.

In a recent interview to Bombay Times, Gaurav Chopraa had shared that both his parents are battling coronavirus in different hospitals. He mentioned how his mother tested positive, followed by his father. The actor shared that while he would not have spoken during this tough time, he wanted people to be aware how the virus can spread anywhere.

