Gaurav Chopraa’s father passes away

After losing his mother a few days back, Gaurav Chopraa’s father also passed away in a Delhi hospital on Saturday. Both his parents had tested positive for coronavirus. His mother was also battling pancreatic cancer.
Sharing the unfortunate news on Instagram, the television actor posted pictures of his father in his younger days, along with a long heartfelt note. Calling him ‘special’, Chopraa heaped praise on his father, and called him a man who always put family above everything else.
Gaurav Chopraa added that his father was his hero, idol and inspiration. Sharing anecdotes from his childhood, the actor mentioned that his father was a real celebrity in the truest sense. The kids were recognised on the street as ‘his children’, and shopkeepers would even take lesser money from them. Guests would even have it easy trying to locate the family house if they mentioned ‘Chopra Saab’.
Having lost his parents in 10 days, the actor called his father an ideal husband who devoted his existence to making his mother better in her illness. He shared that the love between them was so strong that he got the disease (Covid-19), while trying to protect her.
View this post on Instagram
Shri Swatantra Chopra My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. . Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don't think so.. The ideal man , the ideal son,the ideal brother, a man who always put family above EVERYTHING else. An ideal father …it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that's the legacy I have inherited…loved and respected so so much more than I ever will..a celebrity in its true terms. As a child , me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son…was something that i was used to.. This : when he didn't even know of their existence. It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was "Chopra Saab's house? " And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place. The love ,warmth and generosity that he had .. the idealism, the strength… An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a desease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company.. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29 th.. 10 days ..and they're both gone.. A void , vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill… #MerePapa
In a recent interview to Bombay Times, Gaurav Chopraa had shared that both his parents are battling coronavirus in different hospitals. He mentioned how his mother tested positive, followed by his father. The actor shared that while he would not have spoken during this tough time, he wanted people to be aware how the virus can spread anywhere.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.