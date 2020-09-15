Gaurav Chopraa and Hitisha Cheranda blessed with a baby boy

Gaurav Chopraa shared the news of becoming a parent on social media. (Photo: Gaurav Chopraa/Instagram)

Actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha Cheranda have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor shared the news on social media.

Chopraa, who recently lost his parents, wrote about three significant dates in his life, which taught him the meaning of life in a short span of time.

Posting a picture of a placard at the entrance of his home, the Sanjivani actor wrote, “19-08-2020, 29-08-2020, 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates… The meaning of life explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride, a cycle … never ending…an emotional and physical test..and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today …Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed! 🙏🏼 thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength…”

Gaurav Chopraa lost his mother on August 19 due to coronavirus. She was also suffering from pancreatic cancer. His father passed away on August 29 after battling coronavirus.

As soon as Chopraa shared the news about becoming a parent, his friends and colleagues congratulated him. Shaadi Mubarak actor Nisha Rawal wrote, “Yaaaaahoooo! I am a Maaaaasi ♥️♥️♥️♥️”. Narayani Shastri also wished the couple as she wrote, “Bahut bahut bahut mubarak❤️ @mrgravitas @hitisha_c”

Gaurav Chopraa tied the knot with fashion consultant and stylist Hitisha Cheranda on February 19, 2018.

