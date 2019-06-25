Gaurav Chopra: Aghori is in the space of a Marvel franchise

Gaurav Chopra gained prominence in the television space playing the flamboyant Rathore in Uttaran. The actor has since then gone on to play strong roles in shows like Left Right Left, Gulmohar Grand, Sadda Haq, Doli Armanon Ki among others. Gaurav is now set to enthrall the audience with his new fiction show Aghori.

The Zee TV series presents a love story in the backdrop of the aghori world, the first for the Indian audience. In a time when supernatural drama is ruling the rating charts, Aghori is another addition to the list, though Gaurav Chopra argues against it.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor talks more about the show, taking up different roles and more.

Excerpts from the conversation.

In one of your recent interviews, you mentioned you don’t want to do anything regressive. Then how do you justify Aghori not being one?

It’s seeming like that but to be honest, the show is more in the space of a Marvel franchise. Thor’s character has superpowers and then he is humanised and sent to earth, where he falls in love with a girl. We don’t question that so why are we putting Aghori in the regressive box? This is also on similar lines. We are not showing black magic or chudail in the show.

But there is a discussion about the bali (sacrifice) of the female lead?

The entertainment of the show is not based on that. It’s only the premise on which the show is set upon. My character Adhvik is an orphan raised by a clan of aghoris. He is not even aware of his special powers. He has stayed away from all worldly desires and human attachment. Adhvik is then ordered to go to the mortal world and woo a young woman. That’s where the real story kickstarts. Also, the show has some never-seen-before action sequences. You can question a few elements maybe but then it’s TV and we need to create a balance so that everyone enjoys it.

In a time of perfect bahus and naagins on television, do you feel lucky to be the face of this show?

Absolutely, an action hero-based show is not made every day. Although I have always been utilised for actions, romance and larger-than-life dramas even in my previous shows, this is very different. We are not just adding layers to the character but that’s his inherent personality. I won’t lie, with such intense sequences it does get tiring but I am having so much fun. This was also the reason why I said yes instantly. I didn’t even think if it was regressive. All I know is that I haven’t seen anything like this on television before. Even the romantic sequences are so cute, that viewers will definitely enjoy watching it.

While you have always been fit, playing an aghori will require you to be shirtless most of the time. Any special fitness regime you are following?

(Laughs) They are not even giving me any time to go to the gym. And my last two projects-Devdas and Love Lust and Confusion did not require me to go to the gym. So I am just hoping and praying that my 10 years of efforts put in the gym pays off well now.

You recently started doing theatre, web shows and even participated in an international dance show. As an actor, how important is it to expand your horizon to better your craft?

So after Bigg Boss 10, I was flooded with many offers but everything sounded so similar. Being in the industry for more than 10 years, if I continue to do the same work because it’s successful, that would just end my journey. It’s not that I decided to quit TV but I chose different roles which coincidentally were on different mediums. I did a slapstick comedy and even my role as Rahil Khan in LLC was something no one thought I would pick. I am thankful for the choices and I don’t think anyone in the industry has done this kind of variety as I did in the past couple of years.

Your character in Aghori can sacrifice himself for his guru. Have you personally had someone so inspiring in your life?

Not really. Though yes, there have been lots of people who played a huge part, the biggest being my father. He still continues to be an influence and a mentor for me.

Aghori also stars Simran Kaur and Parag Tyagi in pivotal roles.