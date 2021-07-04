Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s honeymoon photos scream love

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar seem to be having the time of their lives as they are currently on their honeymoon in Russia. The much-in-love couple has been sharing pictures on social media from their romantic holiday, leaving fans gushing.

Gauahar on Sunday posted a series of photos of herself with Zaid near Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. “Love In Moscow!,” Gauahar wrote alongside the pictures. The snaps show the Bigg Boss star wearing a yellow sleeveless tee with blue high-waist denims, while Zaid is seen in a more casual look– donning beige sweatshirt and pants.

Gauahar and Zaid also posted series of Instagram stories documenting their outing. One of the story sees the couple goofing around, while another has Zaid capturing Gauahar amusingly grooving to a lady playing a musical instrument.

Zaid Darbar shoots Gauahar Khan enjoying some music on the streets of Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Zaid Darbar/Instagram) Zaid Darbar shoots Gauahar Khan enjoying some music on the streets of Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Zaid Darbar/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar are enjoying their romantic getaway. (Photo: Zaid Darbar/Instagram) Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar are enjoying their romantic getaway. (Photo: Zaid Darbar/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, tied the knot on December 25 in Mumbai, in the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding was a three-day affair that included mehendi and chiksa ceremonies.

Gauahar had earlier shared with her followers that she and Zaid bumped into each other during the lockdown as they shopped for groceries, and hit it off instantly. They started texting and their dates comprised of long drives and Zoom calls.