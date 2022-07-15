Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar romance underwater on Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera song Fitoor, watch video

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on Friday shared a dance video on Shamshera’s song “Fitoor”. In the Instagram reel, Gauahar and Zaid indulge in some steamy romance and even move underwater as they share an embrace. “Tera yeh ishq mera fitoor : @zaid_darbar ♥️,” the Bigg Boss 7 winner captioned the post.

Dressed in matching white outfits, Gauahar and Zaid look drop-dead gorgeous as they passionately sway to the song on a beach. Towards the end, the two move underwater and come together for a hug, with Zaid kissing his wife’s forehead. He also wrote in the comments section, “All the hard work behind the making of this video is now totally worth it. Love you Jaanu ♥️ What a Fab job of filming it @mihir_atz Proud of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

The video received love from their family, friends and fans. Zaid’s younger brother Awez Darbar commented, “😍🔥👏,” while sister Anam wrote, “Ayyy😍😍😍.” Fans, on the other hand, described the video as “intense”, “romantic” and “beautiful”.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in December 2020, recently clocked two years of ‘spotting’ each other for the first time. Sharing photos with her husband, Gauahar wrote, “I hope you are happy you spotted me exactly two years ago (Secretly thanking Allah for Malta).”

Zaid, meanwhile, penned a heartfelt note for Gauahar. The note read, “2 years ago, when I had minimum expectations from love and life, I met someone.. someone so special that her entry in my life made it 100000 times more beautiful. It started off with a cute friendship turning into a love story which will last forever and ever. InshaAllah Ameen. Today was the day when I spotted my beautiful wife for the first time, I still remember the feeling of butterflies in my stomach. Look at us now, it’s just been 2 years but it feels like I have been in love with you forever. Life has become soooo much better and easier with you. May we stay together forever in this world and in the one after. Ameen.”

Gauahar Khan was recently seen in SonyLIV’s web series Salt City. Zaid Darbar, who is Ismail Darbar’s son, is a choreographer and content creator.