Gauahar Khan heads to Maldives with Zaid, says ‘always wanted to visit it’ once married. See photos

Model-actor Gauahar Khan is the latest celebrity to fly off to Maldives for a vacation. Ever since the island was opened after lockdown, actors like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Surbhi Chandna, Hansika Motwane, Anita Hassanandani, singer-host Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal among more have flocked to the place and spent picturesque holidays there.

As for Gauahar Khan, she is accompanied by husband Zaid Darbar. The couple shared their first photos in Maldives as they waited to be flown to their resort in a private jet. Dressed in a red dress, Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in the picture. “Have arrived ! Alhamdulillah. #Maldives A place I always only wanted to visit when I’m married . ,” she captioned her post.

Zaid Darbar, on the other hand, opted for an pink sweatshirt for his journey. Striking a cool pose, the dancer wrote, “#maldives mein humara swagat hai , STYLE mein . Heheheh ! @furaverimaldives perfect destination for my baby’s birthday trip!” Zaid also shared a picture of the couple pouting while on their way to the aircraft.

Gauahar and Zaid met last year in July while grocery shopping during the lockdown. After a few Instagram message exchange, they started dating, and soon fell in love. The couple tied the knot in December last year in a dreamy nikah ceremony, which was followed by a glitzy reception.

The Ishaqzaade actor celebrated her birthday on Monday, and her husband penned a romantic note for her. Sharing that it was also the day he proposed to her the previous year, Zaid wrote, “This day will always be special! It was the day I proposed my wife and it’s been a year since she said yes. She is the strongest and has the best soul, Happiest birthday to this lovely person. I love you @gauaharkhan.”

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was recently seen in Kaali Peeli Tales, an anthology streaming on Amazon MiniTV. The couple also featured together in Ali Brothers’ music video “Wapis”.