Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar celebrate two years of ‘spotting’ each other

Big Boss fame Gauahar Khan posted a series of photos with her husband, actor Zaid Darbar, on Instagram, as the couple celebrated two years since they first met. The actress wrote in the caption, “I hope you are happy you spotted me exactly two years ago! (Secretly thanking Allah for Malta).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

The couple’s chemistry is hard to miss in the wedding video shared by Zaid Darbar along with a heartfelt long note. He wrote, “2 years ago, when I had minimum expectations from love and life, I met someone.. someone so special that her entry in my life made it 100000 times more beautiful. It started off with a cute friendship turning into a love story which will last forever and ever. InshaAllah Ameen. Today was the day when I spotted my beautiful wife for the first time, I still remember the feeling of butterflies in my stomach. Look at us now, it’s just been 2 years but it feels like I have been in love with you forever. Life has become soooo much better and easier with you. May we stay together forever in this world and in the one after. Ameen”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

In 2013, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, her Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant, were dating. However, their romance ended afterwards. She got engaged to Zaid Darbar, an actor and the son of music director Ismail Darbar, in November 2020. On December 25 of the same year, the two were wed.

Gauahar who made her acting debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the 2009 movie Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, was recently seen in the web-series Salt City which was a SonyLiv Original.