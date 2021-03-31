Gauahar Khan grooves to Aaj Sajeya, Zaid Darbar says ‘Meri beautiful’

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar posed for the shutterbugs outside their dance studio Atrangz. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are an adorable couple, and they have often proved so with their social media updates. On Wednesday, the couple treated their fans to an Instagram reel, which is receiving an overwhelming response from their fans.

The two grooved on Alaya F-starrer track “Aaj Sajeya.” Sharing the video on Instagram, Gauahar mentioned that the couple “abosutely loved” the song and they had to dance on it. As soon as she posted the video on her Instagram account, Alaya commented, “Love it. Too cute.” Gauahar’s husband Zaid also commented on the video. He called his wife “Meri beautiful.”

The video shows the two all decked up in Indian traditional attires. For the dance, they sported sneakers, setting a trend for their fans.

Interestingly, in the song too, Alaya portrayed a millennial bride who gave a twist to the bridal wear by flaunting sports shoes instead of some shiny footwear.

“Aaj Sajeya” also stars actor Taha Shah Badussha as the groom. Sung and composed by Goldie Sohel, the wedding song is relatable and breezy, and is sure becoming a favourite among the content creators.

On the work front, Gauahar, who was part of Bigg Boss 14 as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ was last seen on Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav. The actor married Zaid in December 2020.