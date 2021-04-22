Gauahar Khan slams trolls who asked why she didn’t condole death of Hina Khan’s father: ‘Have some shame’

Gauahar Khan went live on Instagram last night to chat with her fans. However, the happy conversation soon turned bitter when one of her followers commented that she hadn’t posted a tribute for Hina Khan’s father. Hina’s father passed away on April 20, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Gauahar, who herself lost her father last month, did not take the comment lightly and gave it back to the troll.

As soon as Gauahar read out the question, she looked visibly upset and angry. She first schooled the follower on how one doesn’t need to express all their emotions on social media. Responding to the comment, the actor said, “I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it. My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don’t need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don’t bring it here. I am an individual and I take my decisions on a personal level. What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that .”

Gauahar went on to add angrily, “Thoda sharam karlo yaar, besharam log (Have some shame)! I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don’t need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that’s not true. When you feel, you feel. And, when you feel, you reach out to the person. You don’t have to prove it to the ‘janta’ (public), understand.. This just makes me so angry.”

Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan last year entered Bigg Boss 14 as part of the ‘Toofani Senior’ gang. Both of them bonded quite well on the show and were inseparable in the house. While Gauahar previously won the seventh season, Hina has been the runner up of Bigg Boss 11.

Angry about being judged by nameless trolls, Gauahar further shared how people raised fingers at her for posting photos and videos of herself after her father’s death. Calling them sick, the Ishaqzaade actor said, “I lost my dad a month and a half ago and people were so quick to judge. ‘Oh, you are already posting stuff. You are already putting pictures and dance videos.’ Do you people even know what it takes to get over a loss? Do you know that a person doesn’t need to sit like this and wonder ‘Oh my God, I am losing somebody.’ You can’t do that.”

She also reasoned her religious beliefs on the importance of moving on as she added, “In Islam, you can’t grieve for more than three days. You can’t cry and be in sadness for more than three days. You have to move on, you have to live your life, you have to carry on with the love of the person that you’ve lost. So, you keep your judgements to yourself and let people be, the way they want to heal, the way they want to come out of things, the way they want to function, stop judging people. Live and let live.”

Gauahar Khan shared that she wanted the live interaction to be a light and lovely one, however, that one comment got her fuming. Her fans soon tried to cheer her up by sending her love and positive messages, which definitely worked, as she got at replying to them with a smile.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Tandav, and recently wrapped up production of her next, an anthology series Kaali Peeli Tales. The actor got married last year in December to actor-choreographer Zaid Darbar.