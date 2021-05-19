‘No loser’: Gauahar Khan slams sexist comment, schools troll on what marriage really means

Gauahar Khan shared a video which had her lying down while her husband Zaid Darbar had his legs resting on her. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

TV actor Gauahar Khan schooled a troll who made a distasteful comment about ‘woman’s place’ in a marriage, replying that it is a relationship of equality and not domination. The troll commented on a video featuring Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar.

The video had her lying down while her husband had his legs resting on her.

Gauahar wrote, “A Love like this …. hehehehe #Goofies #crazies #Gaza @zaid_darbar #reels #trending.” The comment read, “True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet.” An angry Gauahar replied, “No loser, it’s called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it’s next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before u talk some bullsh*t.”

She also blocked the person on Instagram and wrote, “Marcautomation, this loser didn’t deserve niceness n a respectful answer. #Block !”

Gauahar and Zaid got married in December last year. The actor lost her father earlier this year after a long illness. In a recent post, she said that it is only now she is feeling like a newlywed. “Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove,” she wrote in an Instagram post, as she dressed up in finery during Ramadan.