Gauahar Khan shares her lockdown love story with Zaid Darbar in this cute video

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged on November 5. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan, who is all set to tie the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar shared an adorable video on Instagram sharing her lockdown love story.

The video begins with how Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story started during their lockdown ritual of shopping for groceries and then the two started chatting with each other over texts. Soon, the two bonded over long drives and video calls until Zaid popped the big question.

The video ends the animated versions of Gauahar and Zaid saying that they “can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

Gauahar, who appeared in Bigg Boss season 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors, announced her wedding on Instagram.

The actor posted a note that read, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

Gauahar and Zaid will get married on December 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd