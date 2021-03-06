Gauahar Khan shares heartbreaking video after father’s death: ‘My worlds have stopped’

Actor Gauahar Khan shared her favourite memory of her father on Saturday, a day after he died from age-related complications. The actor shared a video of her father from her wedding day, which features him praying for her.

The video ends with Gauahar’s parting words for the father, which reads, “My worlds have stopped. May you walk with the angels, love you pappa.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Gauahar wrote, “My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR ⭐️ my pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah.”

Hina Khan, Gajraj Rao, Jay Bhanushali, Pankhuri Awasthy, Vikas Gupta and others paid their tribute to Gauahar’s father. Kishwer Merchant commented on the video, “He will still always watch over u and pray for you.” Amit Tandon wrote, “Always your angel he will be.”

The actor’s father passed away on March 5. Gauahar announced the news on Instagram with a picture. She wrote an emotional post, which read, “His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality.”

Gauahar’s husband Zaid Darbar shared a picture on Instagram and asked his fans to keep “father-in-law in duaa.” Gauahar and Zaid got married in December, 2020.